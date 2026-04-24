Advice for staying healthy from local health care professionals

Expand OSU Frank Stanton Veterinary Spectrum of Care Clinic

Pet Dental Health Tips

Kristen Miles, DVM

Assistant Professor and Medical Director at OSU Frank Stanton Veterinary Spectrum of Care Clinic

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Periodontal disease is the top health issue for pets, affecting 80 percent of dogs and 70 percent of cats by age 2. This progressive condition causes chronic inflammation, pain and infection. Left untreated, it can lead to jaw fractures and serious complications in the heart and kidneys, mirroring human dental health risks.

Here are some pet dental health tips:

Schedule annual veterinary exams to assess your pet’s dental health. Your veterinarian will discuss periodontal disease stages, home care plans and the necessity of a Comprehensive Oral Health Assessment and Treatment (COHAT). A COHAT involves general anesthesia, IV fluids, dental charting and dental X-rays to inspect the mouth thoroughly. This vital procedure also includes professional cleaning and polishing to ensure your pet’s oral health remains in peak condition.

Your veterinarian will discuss periodontal disease stages, home care plans and the necessity of a Comprehensive Oral Health Assessment and Treatment (COHAT). A COHAT involves general anesthesia, IV fluids, dental charting and dental X-rays to inspect the mouth thoroughly. This vital procedure also includes professional cleaning and polishing to ensure your pet’s oral health remains in peak condition. Daily brushing is the best way to prevent periodontal disease. To begin, select a pet-specific soft-bristled or finger toothbrush. Use veterinarian-recommended toothpaste only, as human varieties contain fluoride that is harmful if swallowed. Condition your pet by offering high-value treats after each step. Brushing before meals helps them associate mouth handling with positive rewards like dinner, making the process much easier for both of you.

To begin, select a pet-specific soft-bristled or finger toothbrush. Use veterinarian-recommended toothpaste only, as human varieties contain fluoride that is harmful if swallowed. Condition your pet by offering high-value treats after each step. Brushing before meals helps them associate mouth handling with positive rewards like dinner, making the process much easier for both of you. Avoid hard objects such as bones, hooves or antlers, which can fracture teeth. Use the thumbnail test as a guide: If you cannot indent the product with your nail, it is too firm for your pet. Stick to safer chew toys to protect their oral health and prevent painful dental injuries.

Expand 360 Vascular Institute

When Knee Pain Is Vascular

Deepak Sudheendra, M.D., FSIR

Vascular and Interventional Radiologist at 360 Vascular Institute

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Knee pain is often blamed on arthritis or injury, but many patients are surprised to learn that vascular conditions can also be a hidden cause. After evaluation by an orthopedic specialist or primary care physician, we collaborate closely to assess the vascular causes of knee and leg pain and determine the most appropriate treatment approach. Many venous, arterial and knee preservation procedures can be performed in the office, without incisions and with no hospital stay. Here are three important vascular causes of knee pain that may be overlooked:

Varicose veins may be the hidden source of knee pain. Chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) and varicose veins can lead to pain that radiates around the knee. Many patients are surprised to learn their veins – not their joints – may be the source. Symptoms that worsen with prolonged sitting or standing – such as leg heaviness, fatigue, cramps, ankle swelling or bulging varicose veins – should prompt a vascular evaluation.

Chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) and varicose veins can lead to pain that radiates around the knee. Many patients are surprised to learn their veins – not their joints – may be the source. Symptoms that worsen with prolonged sitting or standing – such as leg heaviness, fatigue, cramps, ankle swelling or bulging varicose veins – should prompt a vascular evaluation. Smokers and diabetics should not ignore knee pain. For patients with diabetes, smoking history or high cholesterol, knee or leg pain with walking may signal peripheral arterial disease (PAD). When discomfort improves with rest, it may reflect poor circulation rather than arthritis alone. Cold feet, numbness or slow-healing wounds are additional warning signs. Early vascular treatment can improve circulation, relieve symptoms and help prevent future complications.

For patients with diabetes, smoking history or high cholesterol, knee or leg pain with walking may signal peripheral arterial disease (PAD). When discomfort improves with rest, it may reflect poor circulation rather than arthritis alone. Cold feet, numbness or slow-healing wounds are additional warning signs. Early vascular treatment can improve circulation, relieve symptoms and help prevent future complications. Knee replacement alternatives can improve knee pain.In osteoarthritis, abnormal inflammatory blood vessels can contribute to chronic knee pain. Genicular Artery Embolization (GAE) is a minimally invasive knee preservation procedure that can significantly improve knee pain. By targeting these vessels, it can reduce pain and improve mobility. It is an excellent option for patients looking to delay or avoid knee replacement while still preserving knee replacement as a future treatment option.

Expand The Gentle Dentist

Dental Health Tips

Missy Baker, D.D.S.

Senior Dentist at The Gentle Dentist

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Did you know that your dental health affects your overall health? Studies show that good oral hygiene not only decreases inflammation throughout the body, but it is also well documented that the bacteria in our mouths that cause gingivitis and periodontitis travel to blood vessels everywhere in the body, where they can cause damage. People with dental disease are more likely to have coronary artery disease and stroke, and are at a higher risk for pneumonia and pregnancy complications such as low birth weight.

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