CMA Desingner Showcase Tickets

April 19-May 19, Columbus will once again experience the work of local designers as they transform the Margaret M. Walter Wing of the Columbus Museum of Art into a beautiful home.

The Designer Showcase, formerly Decorators’ Show House, is a biennial event put on by the museum’s Women’s Board in order to raise money for museum initiatives. This year, funds raised by the DSC will benefit the Wonder School, a laboratory preschool currently in its first academic year.

This year, the showcase features fourteen local designers who will transform blank galleries into 18 creative living spaces, including bedrooms, living room, bath, and kitchen.

You won't want to miss this show!