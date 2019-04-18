Lead Mate Leash Grip

Lead Mate makes walking dogs a breeze.

The latest dog leash attachment, Lead Mate guarantees that each owner is the alpha dog. Made for individuals with arthritis or carpal-tunnel, this product is also perfect for anyone who dislikes uncomfortable twist and wrist burns. The produce is a safe, secure and ergonomic alternative to wrapping the leash around your hand. The ball-like product breaks apart and the leash is inserted into the mechanism. A strong lock makes sure the leash will never slip and slide out.

Even better, the product and packaging are made from recycled materials and 10 percent of lead mate's profits go to giving less fortunate dogs a new home. So, enter your name for a chance to win and then maybe you'll be inspired to buy a few more and help a pup in need.