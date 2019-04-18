Buddah Board | Multiple Sizes

× Expand buddha board

Inspired by the zen idea of living in the moment, Buddha Board is a great way to release stress and express creativity. Simply paint on the surface with water as your medium and your creation will come to life in a bold design. As the water slowly evaporates, your art will magically disappear leaving you with a clean slate and a clear mind, ready to create a whole new masterpiece.

As for the Buddha Board ENSO Infinite Art, this product encourages you to value the here-and-now. Enso comes from the Japanese word "circle" and is a simple, single brush-stroke that represents infinity and the low of life. Similar to the classic Buddha Board, this board features a sleek silver stand and a capped pen-like utensils instead of a brush.

Buddha Boards are environmentally friendly since no ink, paint or chemicals are involved. Plus, it will last for years with proper care.