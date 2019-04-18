Columbus Jazz Orchestra | Gospel & Soul meet Rock & Roll

× Expand Photo courtesy of CJO Quan Howell and Shayna Steele

April 25-28

Friday & Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sunday at 3 p.m.

Southern Theatre

The final show of the 2018-2018 Columbus Jazz Orchestra season, "Gospel & Soul Meet Rock & Roll featuring former Sounds of Blackness lead vocalist, Quan Howell (a guest artist on the CJO’s 2016-2017 Soul Session concerts), alongside Shayna Steele, whose dynamic vocals can be heard on tracks by Moby including his #1 Billboard Dance track, Disco Lies, and in concert with Bette Midler and Rihanna."

tickets can be won for the show on Thursday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 26 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, April 27 at 8 p.m. or Sunday, April 28 at 3 p.m.

