Your guide to Columbus’ summer food and drink festivals

Summer in central Ohio means a full calendar – and an even fuller plate. From fresh-picked strawberries and garden-grown favorites to tacos, ribs and craft drinks, a long list of food and drink festivals across the Columbus area offers something for every craving.
Pick your produce
At the height of summer, local harvests take center stage. Whether you’re a strawberry lover, a garden goods connoisseur or a fan of festivals dedicated to one dish, these fests put the spotlight on the freshest flavors of the season.
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Land-Grant Brewing Co.
May 23-24
This event, hosted by Land-Grant Brewing Company and Jeni’s Ice Creams, celebrates everything berry with local sweet treats and fresh strawberries, 13 food trucks, more than 25 vendors and artisans, and a Kid’s Zone Strawberry Patch.
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June 13-14
Alongside its mainstay strawberry desserts, this festival features food and drinks, arts and crafts, games, a pie-eating contest, live music, a cirque show, train and monster truck rides and more.
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Pickle Palooza
Pickle Palooza Food & Drink Fest
June 27
This food and drink festival comes to Ohio for the first time this year, bringing a variety of unique pickle-themed fare, specialty drinks, pickle-eating and brine-chugging challenges, and live music to Huntington Park.
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June 27
This event celebrates more than 80 years of Hilltop history and connection with the Civil War with a bean dinner and other local eats, live music and entertainment, vendors, a classic car show, family fun and friendly competitions.
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Reynoldsburg Tomato Festival
Aug. 13-15
For 60 years, this beloved festival has celebrated the tomato with its tomato contest, royalty pageant, spaghetti and pizza challenges, car and bike show, carnival rides, live music and, of course, its famous food fight: the Tomato Wars.
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Sept. 4-7
An ode to all things zucchini, this four-day festival features plenty of themed food, live music and rides, plus a parade, a pageant, a car show and more.
Sip your way through summer
For those who indulge – sip, savor and stay a while. These festivals bring together craft beverages, lively atmospheres and plenty of reasons to raise a toast.
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Visit Grove City
Grove City Town Center Wine & Arts Festival
June 5-6
This festival hosts more than 20 Ohio wineries, including Grove City’s own Plum Run Winery, giving attendees something to sip on as they stroll through a curated selection of local artists and food trucks.
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June 6
Alongside two wine tasting sessions and live music, this event also features handmade goods for purchase from artisans, crafters and flea market vendors, right in the heart of Downtown.
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Grove City Town Center Bourbon & Spirits Festival
Aug. 8
Attendees can enjoy bourbon and spirit tastings alongside several food trucks at this festival as they learn more about the tradition and growth of craft distilling.
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Tom Welsh/Uptown Westerville Inc.
Aug. 8
A craft brew festival in the former dry capital of the world, this Westerville event features 20 Ohio craft breweries, local eats and live music, as well as games and entertainment.
Come hungry
Bring your appetite to these festivals. With savory staples, local favorites and no shortage of bold bites to try, these fests are all about big flavors and even bigger portions.
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Columbus Chicken & Beer Festival
June 6
This family-focused festival brings together some of the best food trucks, breweries, artists and merchants in Columbus to celebrate one of the first neighborhoods established in the city.
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Jazz & Rib Fest
July 12
Attendees at this festival can indulge in a curated selection of Latin food vendors offering the best flavors of the Caribbean, Central America and South America while enjoying Latin music.
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July 24-26
A summertime staple, this fest features award-winning barbecue pitmasters and other local food trucks, drinks and a weekend full of live jazz along the Scioto Mile.
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The Ohio Eggfest
July 25
Despite its name, this event is all about barbecue, featuring 30-plus cook teams – who all use Big Green Egg Grills – as well as cooking demos and competitions, local vendors, drinks, kids’ activities and live music.
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Aug. 14-15
Turning 15 this year, this community-focused festival gathers 50-plus gourmet food trucks, local artisans and makers, and features live music, other performances and a Kids Zone.
Columbus Greek Festival
Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.