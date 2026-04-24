Your guide to Columbus’ summer food and drink festivals

Summer in central Ohio means a full calendar – and an even fuller plate. From fresh-picked strawberries and garden-grown favorites to tacos, ribs and craft drinks, a long list of food and drink festivals across the Columbus area offers something for every craving.

Pick your produce

At the height of summer, local harvests take center stage. Whether you’re a strawberry lover, a garden goods connoisseur or a fan of festivals dedicated to one dish, these fests put the spotlight on the freshest flavors of the season.

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Expand Land-Grant Brewing Co.

Jeni’s Strawberry Jam

May 23-24

This event, hosted by Land-Grant Brewing Company and Jeni’s Ice Creams, celebrates everything berry with local sweet treats and fresh strawberries, 13 food trucks, more than 25 vendors and artisans, and a Kid’s Zone Strawberry Patch.

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Marysville Strawberry Fest

June 13-14

Alongside its mainstay strawberry desserts, this festival features food and drinks, arts and crafts, games, a pie-eating contest, live music, a cirque show, train and monster truck rides and more.

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Pickle Palooza Food & Drink Fest

June 27

This food and drink festival comes to Ohio for the first time this year, bringing a variety of unique pickle-themed fare, specialty drinks, pickle-eating and brine-chugging challenges, and live music to Huntington Park.

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Historic Hilltop Bean Dinner

June 27

This event celebrates more than 80 years of Hilltop history and connection with the Civil War with a bean dinner and other local eats, live music and entertainment, vendors, a classic car show, family fun and friendly competitions.

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Reynoldsburg Tomato Festival

Aug. 13-15

For 60 years, this beloved festival has celebrated the tomato with its tomato contest, royalty pageant, spaghetti and pizza challenges, car and bike show, carnival rides, live music and, of course, its famous food fight: the Tomato Wars.

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Obetz Zucchinifest

Sept. 4-7

An ode to all things zucchini, this four-day festival features plenty of themed food, live music and rides, plus a parade, a pageant, a car show and more.

Sip your way through summer

For those who indulge – sip, savor and stay a while. These festivals bring together craft beverages, lively atmospheres and plenty of reasons to raise a toast.

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Expand Visit Grove City

Grove City Town Center Wine & Arts Festival

June 5-6

This festival hosts more than 20 Ohio wineries, including Grove City’s own Plum Run Winery, giving attendees something to sip on as they stroll through a curated selection of local artists and food trucks.

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Columbus Summer Wine Festival

June 6

Alongside two wine tasting sessions and live music, this event also features handmade goods for purchase from artisans, crafters and flea market vendors, right in the heart of Downtown.

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Grove City Town Center Bourbon & Spirits Festival

Aug. 8

Attendees can enjoy bourbon and spirit tastings alongside several food trucks at this festival as they learn more about the tradition and growth of craft distilling.

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Expand Tom Welsh/Uptown Westerville Inc.

Uptown Untapped

Aug. 8

A craft brew festival in the former dry capital of the world, this Westerville event features 20 Ohio craft breweries, local eats and live music, as well as games and entertainment.

Come hungry

Bring your appetite to these festivals. With savory staples, local favorites and no shortage of bold bites to try, these fests are all about big flavors and even bigger portions.

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Columbus Chicken & Beer Festival

June 6

This family-focused festival brings together some of the best food trucks, breweries, artists and merchants in Columbus to celebrate one of the first neighborhoods established in the city.

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Expand Jazz & Rib Fest

Sazón Latin Food Festival

July 12

Attendees at this festival can indulge in a curated selection of Latin food vendors offering the best flavors of the Caribbean, Central America and South America while enjoying Latin music.

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Jazz & Rib Fest

July 24-26

A summertime staple, this fest features award-winning barbecue pitmasters and other local food trucks, drinks and a weekend full of live jazz along the Scioto Mile.

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Expand The Ohio Eggfest

The Ohio Eggfest

July 25

Despite its name, this event is all about barbecue, featuring 30-plus cook teams – who all use Big Green Egg Grills – as well as cooking demos and competitions, local vendors, drinks, kids’ activities and live music.

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Columbus Food Truck Festival

Aug. 14-15

Turning 15 this year, this community-focused festival gathers 50-plus gourmet food trucks, local artisans and makers, and features live music, other performances and a Kids Zone.

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Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.