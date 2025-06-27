VASO takes gold for Best Rooftop Dining

A new category – Best Rooftop Dining – was introduced to this year’s reader poll, and the winner came down to just a handful of votes.

Located on the top floor of the AC Marriott Hotel in Dublin, the winning VASO Rooftop Lounge boasts sweeping views of the scenic Scioto River and the city’s lush greenery, all set against the backdrop of a bustling Bridge Park.

To access the suburban oasis, guests enter a glass elevator and travel to the eighth floor of the AC Marriott. Doors open to a panoramic view of the city, which can be enjoyed from inside the restaurant or on the patio.

Even on a rainy weekday evening, the restaurant is brimming with lively guests. Visitors take seats at tables, along the curved bartop or – in cooler weather – igloos, and are greeted with a thick booklet of cocktail options.

“Our cocktails are very culinary driven,” says Food and Beverage Manager Alicia Mehl. “It all starts in the kitchen.”

The cocktail menu is comprised of both seasonal and signature cocktails, and a bar team member crafts each recipe. The team is given inspiration packets months ahead of each season, helping them design cocktail combinations based on seasonal flavors and trends. The team then participates in a retreat, where they spend the night crafting and presenting different cocktails for the upcoming seasonal menu.

Within the cocktail menu is the message, “Sometimes, an idea comes to you that at first seems crazy. Those are the ideas you should pursue.”

The bold and indulgent Was it Krispy? proves this to be true. The cocktail combines Krispy Kreme-infused Plantation Overproof Rum with raspberry tea, Velvet Falernum and zesty lemon for a sweet and spirited twist on a tropical classic.

Another seasonal offering, Don’t Make Me Blush, blends raspberry-infused Deep Eddy Vodka with strawberry lemon oleo, Maggie’s Farm Velvet Falernum, fresh lemon and a splash of Cava for a refreshing sip with a hint of sparkle.

The food menu specializes in small plates suitable for splitting.

“We are a Spanish tapas restaurant, so all of our plates come out in small, shareable portions,” Mehl says. “We encourage conversation. We encourage you to share food.”

VASO’s food offerings were almost exclusively Spanish-inspired in the restaurant’s early years, but the menu has since expanded to include tastes from around the world.

“We have an internship program here where we bring people from all over the world to work in our kitchen and train with us,” Mehl says. “Since then, it’s become more international.”

Guests can choose among light bites such as Cilantro Lime Hummus, along with shareable plates such as Truffled Crunchy Smashed Potatoes and Ginger Scallion Crab Cakes. Entrées such as the signature VASO Seafood Paella and Grilled Ribeye offer more a substantial meal.

The Volcano Deviled Eggs are a VASO staple. This season’s rendition is comprised of tamari, tempura flakes, crab and sriracha, offering a crunchy texture with a subtly spicy finish.

Another small plate, the Brussels Caesar Salad, offers a fresh take on the classic appetizer. The sprouts are cooked two ways: fried on one side, cold and tossed in house Caesar dressing on the other.

Far from ordinary, the Spanish Grilled Cheese redefines the humble sandwich with bold, elevated flavors. The restaurant’s interpretation is made of three different cheeses and topped with truffle aioli and spiced honey.

VASO’s take on Ropa Vieja, a classic Cuban dish, includes the signature shredded beef and tomato-based sauce, but it offers a creative twist with crispy rice, plantains and tomatillo. The plantains provide a sweet balance to the spiced centerpiece, while the crispy rice adds crunchy texture.

Although the food and drinks are top-notch, Mehl notes that VASO’s spark comes from within.

“Our culture really sets us apart,” Mehl says. “It’s a beautiful atmosphere with great food and drinks, but really what makes people’s experience here is the people.”

Runners Ups

RH Rooftop Restaurant

The runner-up for Best Rooftop Dining, RH Rooftop Restaurant, sits in the heart of Easton Town Center. The third-floor dining space offers a stunning atmosphere, with chandeliers, greenery surrounding the tables and a glass rooftop. The menu leans toward refined American classics such as lobster rolls and ribeye sandwiches.

Lincoln Social Rooftop

In a down-to-the-wire competition, third place is claimed by Lincoln Social Rooftop, a signature Short North destination known for its sweeping city views. The urban lounge features a retractable roof and a fire pit, allowing guests to enjoy specialty cocktails and shareable plates year-round.

Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mbrokamp@cityscenemediagroup.com.