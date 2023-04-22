Unique spaces for a cool drink this summer

With Columbus’ perfect blend of historic spots and booming development, bar owners have plenty of competition around town, which has led to some creative and unique spaces to explore for your next date night or after-hours meetup. Here are some unique spaces to enjoy some fresh air and sip in style.

Understory

Understory may be the only school in central Ohio that encourages wandering the halls with a drink in hand.

Wolf’s Ridge Brewing took over the Columbus’ Open Air School in 2020 and transformed its space into a bar that keeps the historic features intact, but is optimized for grabbing a casual drink with a friend or a date.

The Open Air School was built in 1927, and designed by Howard Dwight Smith, an Upper Arlington resident best known for designing Ohio Stadium. To fight the spread of tuberculosis, the school was designed to have a constant flow of fresh air. These days, the school’s campus is home to Joshua Schottenstein Pottery, Butcher Shop Fitness, Understory, Emmett’s Cafe and more.

The fun is in the details at the Open Air School. The bricks that make up the school were

intentionally laid askew to maintain a playful tone. You can lounge in a “study nook” booth that sits in a hallway lined with sand-green lockers. There are still room numbers on each door.

The Commons is a fun place to grab brunch through the original lunch service windows on the ground floor. Adjacent to The Commons, The Lounge is a craft cocktail bar that provides earth-toned furniture and a natural vibe that encourages socializing during an evening drink.

Corey Schlosser, director of on-premise operations for Wolf’s Ridge Brewing, says the outdoor space is meant to blend well into the Olentangy Trail, which its patio overlooks.

“The outdoor experience is just not pretentious. It’s a beautiful view that’s hard to find in Columbus,” he says. “But we tried to make sure that it is still accommodating to the school. So playful, fun, different styles of seating.”

Schlosser has been encouraged by the community’s excitement for the space.

“(Last year) I looked around, and it was probably the most eclectic crowd I’ve ever seen in one dining area,” he says. “(I was) seeing students with some (of) my regulars in Arlington who were in their 60s and 70s, all in one area – smiling, having a good time, listening to live music.”

Tyler Kirkendall is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at tkirkendall@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Not to be forgotten

Stories on High

Stories on High is the tallest rooftop bar in central Ohio, located on the 28th floor of the Hilton Columbus Downtown. Executive Chef Sebastian La Rocca and Beverage Director Rustun Nichols collaborated to bring together a menu of tapas-style bites that fuse Asian flavors and American classics, along with an exciting list of fresh cocktails and wines to complement. The pair focuses on freshness and allowing ingredients to speak for themselves.

“Everyone serves food,” La Rocca says. “We serve experience.”

The space provides a breathtaking view of central Ohio, and the lighting and shades carefully follow the setting of the sun.

Creekside Park in Gahanna

If you are looking for something a little more serene, but just as vibrant, Gahanna’s Creekside Park and Arboretum is a great suburban spot to enjoy a drink and connect with Mother Earth.

The Creekside Outdoor Refreshment Area (CORA) offers a beautiful view of Big Walnut Creek alongside several restaurants and bars to satisfy your needs. Purchase a CORA wristband and enjoy a day of sun with your friends while you relax to the sounds of the water.

VASO in Dublin

Keeping with the suburban theme, VASO – located atop the AC Marriott Hotel at Bridge Park – offers a gorgeous panoramic view of Dublin and the surrounding area.

VASO strives to keep a relaxing vibe that perfectly lends itself to great conversation and a relaxing night out. Tapas-style food and sophisticated cocktails make the time fly on a warm summer evening.