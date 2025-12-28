Say cheers to the new year, minus the alcohol

Dry January is no new trend, but for many people, cutting back on alcohol has become less of a monthlong challenge and more of a lifestyle shift.

According to a Gallup poll conducted this past July, the percentage of adults in the U.S. who say they consume alcohol has decreased to 54 percent, the lowest it has been since Gallup began tracking it in 1939. As alcohol consumption decreases, mocktails are finding their place on the main menu.

Mocktails have roots in early global traditions of non-alcoholic drinks, later shaped by the 19th-century Temperance Movement and cultural practices that favored alcohol-free beverages. After Prohibition, interest in unique non-alcoholic options grew and, in recent years, the rise of health-focused lifestyles has fueled a renewed demand for flavorful alternatives to alcohol.

What is a mocktail?

The modern mocktail has evolved to be much more than a traditional virgin cocktail. Instead of mere cocktails with the alcohol removed, mocktails now have their own spots on menus and are crafted with a focus on flavor.

Zero-proof spirited cocktails use alcohol-free versions of gin, whiskey, tequila and more to create non-alcoholic versions of classic cocktails such as Negronis and spritzes. Botanical drinks are built with herbal and health-supportive ingredients, using bases such as tea and seltzers, while fruit-based drinks are made with juices and citrus-forward flavors.

Where to sip responsibly

Mocktails have been around for decades, but in recent years, restaurants have worked to elevate them, putting an emphasis on balance, aromatics and presentation to make them feel just as enticing as a cocktail.

Whether you’re looking to start your new year off fresh, challenge yourself or opt for lower-alcohol options, restaurants across central Ohio are adapting to sober-curious trends.

Huli Huli Tiki Lounge

26 W. Olentangy St., Powell

Located in a former antique shop, Huli Huli brings the tiki spirit to downtown Powell through fruity drinks and tropical bites.

One look at its extravagant illustrated drink menu shows that Huli Huli takes its libations seriously. And although many may flock to the bar for a Mai Tai or Zombie, the non-alcoholic options also pack a mean punch.

A separate menu offers options that bring the sweet without the hangover. For example, the Baby Aspirin, a mocktail version of the notorious Painkiller, combines pineapple, orange and cream of coconut in a coconut cup.

Another fan favorite is the Seafoam Sipper, which tastes of lightly sweet, coconut-kissed cream soda with herbal notes of pandan and mint, all with a smooth, silky finish.

Bonifacio

1577 King Ave.

Known for its authentic Filipino cuisine, Bonifacio complements its bold, comforting dishes with a drink menu crafted to match the restaurant’s vibrant flavors.

Bonifacio puts its own spin on classic drinks – including an Ube Espresso Martini combining Echo Spirits Spiced Rum, Middle West Spirits Bourbon Cream, cold brew, coconut and ube milk – while also offering Bonifacio Classics such as the Oooh Bae!, a citrusy tequila cocktail.

Bonifacio brings these same principles to its non-alcoholic beverages. Guests can opt for non-alcoholic versions of select cocktails or enjoy a separate mocktail section including alternatives that emphasize fresh juices and Filipino flavors, such as the Ube Colada, a combination of ube simple syrup, lime, pineapple and coconut cream.

Quick Tip!: For a truly unforgettable dining experience, stop by Bonifacio on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays for Boodle Night. This event is Bonifacio’s version of a traditional Filipino boodle fight, a communal feast at which foods are served on banana leaves and everyone eats together, usually with their hands.

VASO Rooftop Lounge

6540 Riverside Dr., Dublin

VASO Rooftop Lounge took gold in the CityScene Magazine 2025 Best of the ’Bus reader poll for the Best Rooftop Dining category, but you don’t need alcohol to enjoy your view alongside a sweet sip.

VASO takes its cocktail program seriously. Its bar team curates each cocktail list with an emphasis on creativity and seasonality. Beyond its extensive list of seasonal and signature cocktails, VASO’s menu has a section dedicated to no-proof offerings.

A fan favorite is its non-alcoholic gin and tonic-style drink, Everybody Loves Juniper. The mocktail mixes Lyre’s London Dry, a zero-proof spirit that imitates the botanical nature of gin, with house tonic syrup, lemon and soda. Other options include spirit-free spritzes and chai-flavored sips.

DIY drinks

We all know that winter months make for more nights in. If you prefer your refreshments from the comfort of your couch, here are a few recipes to try.

Watermelon-Basil Cooler

Ingredients:

½ cup raw sugar

8 fresh basil leaves, sprig for garnish

4 wide strips lime zest

1 oz. lime juice

½ Fresno chili pepper

2 oz. fresh watermelon juice

2 oz. non-alcoholic tequila

Directions:

1. Make the basil syrup:Simmer the sugar, basil, lime zest, pepper and ½ cup water until the sugar dissolves. Cool, refrigerate for about an hour, then strain. Keeps up to two weeks.

2. Assemble the drink:Mix ¾ oz. basil syrup with lime juice, watermelon juice and tequila, then pour over ice and garnish with a basil sprig.

From www.foodnetwork.com

Dirty Coconut Coke

Ingredients

8 oz. cola

½ oz. cream of coconut (such as Coco Real)

¼ oz. fresh lime juice

2 oz. unsweetened coconut milk

1 lime wedge

Instructions

1. Combine the base:In a highball glass, mix cola, cream of coconut and lime juice. Add ice and stir briefly to blend.

2. Finish and garnish:Pour in the coconut milk slowly to create a gradient, then garnish with a lime wedge.

From www.delish.com

Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mbrokamp@cityscenemediagroup.com.