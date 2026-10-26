Get into the holiday spirit with festive Columbus pop-up bars

What better way to escape the cold and get into the holiday spirit than with a cup of cheer?

Columbus restaurants and bars are celebrating the season with a bit of merry mixology and halls decked with over-the-top decor. Whether your preferred festive flair looks like sipping spiked hot chocolate inside a heated igloo, sharing shimmery cocktails with friends amid a winter wonderland or enjoying a craft brew alongside some family fun, these local pop-ups are ready to make your holiday season merry and bright.

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Miracle Pop-Up at The Citizens Trust

11 W. Gay St.

Miracle transforms the Citizens Trust in downtown Columbus into a kitschy Christmas escape filled with colorful lights, nostalgic decor and plenty of seasonal spirits. The pop-up puts a holiday twist on cocktail classics to create a lineup of signature drinks such as the Christmapolitan and Snowball Old-Fashioned. Non-alcoholic options, such as the Espresso Claus and Cranberry Reindeer Mule, are available as well. The internationally recognized Miracle serves each cocktail in festive glassware, making the experience as much about the aesthetics as the drinks themselves.

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Santa Baby Holiday Bar at The Junto

77 Belle St.

Santa and his mischief return to the Junto in Franklinton this winter with an indulgent holiday getaway dressed entirely in crimson. The intimate pop-up pairs its lavish, ruby-toned décor with festive cocktails such as Santa Baby spiced mulled wine, Frosty’s “Whoa” martini and the Mele Kalikimaka mai tai punch bowl. Small bites include Mrs. Claus’ menu of Cures, with options such as Stocking Stuffer Meatballs and the Reindeer Feast Charcuterie Board. Keep the celebration going upstairs at Brass Eye, where the Winter Haus experience offers cozy heated spaces for small groups alongside tableside s’mores and peppermint espresso martinis.

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Holiday Bar & Wintergarden at Land-Grant Brewing Company

424 W. Town St.

Land-Grant Brewing Company brings its Wintergarden back to Franklinton for another season of wintry fun for the whole family. Returning Nov. 27, the seasonal experience surrounds guests with heated igloos, on-site food trucks and cold-weather activities such as icy bumper cars, puck-putt and curling with miniature kegs. Inside the decked-out taproom and bar, those looking to indulge in a drink can find seasonal craft beers such as the company’s Tree Lot, Tinsel, Beard Crumbs and Hop Miser.

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Ebenezer’s at Cordial Cocktail Club & Bottle Shop

237 King Ave.

This Victorian Village favorite, officially dubbed Cordial Cocktail Club & Bottle Shop earlier this year, undergoes a unique transformation for the holiday season – kicking it all the way back to the 19th century with its Scrooge-themed pop-up. Inspired by A Christmas Carol, the shop embraces Victorian-era decor, moody lighting and period-accurate cocktails that channel the ghosts of Christmases past. Guests can try everything from Smoking Bishop, a Victorian mulled wine, to London Fog Milk Punch, made with vodka, gin, Earl Grey tea, lemon, lavender and honey.

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Tracksuit Taproom at Columbus Brewing Company

2555 Harrison Dr.

Columbus Brewing Company gives its west-side taproom a holiday makeover starting Nov. 5 with Tracksuit Taproom, named for the brewery’s festive Tracksuit Santa ale, which is brewed with cinnamon, ginger and orange peel. Alongside other seasonal beers and cocktails, the space offers a laid-back setting for holiday gatherings, complete with fun decor and rotating food truck options. Guests can also expect a visit from Tracksuit Santa himself as they enjoy their beverages.

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Huli Holidays at Huli Huli Tiki Lounge

26 W. Olentangy St., Powell

“Mele Kalikimaka” is preferred to “Merry Christmas” at Huli Huli Tiki Lounge during the tiki bar’s annual holiday transformation, for which its tropical surroundings get a festive boost that makes for a decidedly warmer take on winter. Colorful lights and Hawaiian decor fill the cozy space while its cocktail menu adopts seasonal flavors, from Thai Tea Eggnog and Holiday Mai Tais to returning favorite She Wrapped Up Her Damn Cat, a warm bourbon- and citrus-based drink that nods to National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

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Teddy’s Tipsy Christmas Bar at The Roosevelt Room

6544 Longshore St., Dublin

Each year, the Roosevelt Room brings a little holiday glamour to Dublin’s Bridge Park with Teddy’s Tipsy Christmas. The seasonal metamorphosis fills the intimate space with festive decor while the cocktail menu gets a Christmas twist, featuring options such as the Peppermintini, Starry Night bourbon cocktail, spiked Coco Claus and Santa’s Gimlet. The bar also hosts gatherings throughout the season, including its Holiday Party on Dec. 19.

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XMAS Bar at Good Night John Boy

906 N. High St.

Christmas cheer meets retro nightlife at this 1970s-themed Short North bar pop-up. Expect themed-cocktails such as the White Christmas spritz, Mistletoe Kiss Washington apple and Snowbird margarita alongside sparkling tinsel, lots of lights and disco-fueled flair. While the experience is all set to the bar’s signature upbeat soundtrack, themed parties and live DJs each weekend add extra energy to the holiday celebration.

Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.