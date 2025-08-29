Dig up the best types of gourds for your next fall dish

When it comes to fall foods, pumpkins and gourds tend to steal the spotlight – at least visually.

With their bold colors and playful shapes, they’re the stars of Thanksgiving cornucopias and fall centerpieces. And, of course, they also make for a delicious meal. The key is knowing which ones to eat, and which ones to leave on the table.

Butternut Squash

Butternut squash is arguably the most famous edible gourd, and for good reason.

As its name suggests, this gourd is known for its smooth, butter-like texture and nutty flavor, which provides the perfect subtly sweet taste for any fall meal. That subtle sweetness complements warm spices, such as cinnamon and nutmeg, and is equally delicious paired with savory flavors such as garlic, sage and sharp cheeses.

Its flesh is firmer and denser than that of many other squash varieties, and its texture becomes creamy when cooked, making it ideal for roasting in hearty chunks or sautéing with butter for a rich, caramelized finish.

Butternut must be peeled before cooking, unless you intend to roast it in halves. When roasted and blended, butternut squash becomes velvety and makes a good base for stuffed pasta.

Dishes to try: roasted butternut squash soup, butternut squash pasta, stuffed butternut squash

Delicata Squash

Delicata squash is well-known for its visual appeal, but its ability to command a decorative Thanksgiving cornucopia isn’t its only talent. Unlike other ornamental gourds, delicata is edible as well as beautiful.

Often nicknamed “sweet potato squash” due to its naturally sweet flavor and soft flesh, this squash makes for a great, lower-carb substitute for its starchy cousin.

For those intimidated by tougher varieties such as butternut, delicata offers an easy cooking experience. Delicata is more tender than butternut and softens quickly when roasted.

Additionally, its oblong shape makes cutting it into half-moons or rings a seamless process. Its thin, edible skin saves the trouble of peeling and can serve as an extra snack.

Dishes to try: stuffed delicata, roasted rings, cubed in warm fall salads

Kabocha Squash

Kabocha squash may look like the wicked witch of the pumpkin patch, but its flavor is sweeter, richer and more rewarding. Often described as a cross between a sweet potato and a pumpkin, kabocha provides a flavor that’s bolder and more complex than those of its family members.

Beyond its dark green skin is a starchy flesh that becomes dry and fluffy when roasted or steamed, resembling that of a potato. Its dense quality makes it perfect for recipes that require a more substantial texture. Its skin is edible, but tougher than delicata.

Kabocha has deep cultural roots in Japanese, Korean and Southeast Asian cuisines, where it is celebrated for its rich nutrients and ability to hold shape well when cooked. Its sweet nature also pairs well with Asian cuisine staples such as soy, ginger, miso and coconut.

Dishes to try: kabocha tempura, kabocha croquettes, Thai red curry with kabocha

Candy Roaster Squash

Candy roaster squash is one of the sweetest and most underrated gourds on the market. The traditional heirloom variety was originally grown by the Cherokee people in the southeastern U.S., and it is much larger than other varieties, weighing up to 20 pounds.

Expand The Local Palate

This squash’s intensely sweet flavor amplifies when roasted, making it a wise choice for desserts or purées. Its texture is dense, yet creamy, and it becomes tender and smooth as it is cooked.

Since Candy Roaster is large, roasting halves first and then scooping out the flesh can make purées easier. However, due to its size, you may want to plan out multiple dishes that use it, so none of the sweet gourd goes to waste.

Since this variety is less common, you may not spot it at your local Kroger. However, this squash can be found at farmers’ markets, specialty grocery stores and local farms, especially in early to mid-fall.

Dishes to try: candy roaster squash pie, candy roaster squash muffins, candy roaster squash pudding

Photos courtesy of haoliang, Yusuke Ide, Jaclyn Vernace/iStock

Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mbrokamp@cityscenemediagroup.com.