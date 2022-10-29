Make reservations instead of dinner this holiday season

Soon, your house will be as full as your calendar. With family and friends coming for the holidays, now is the time to make plans – and reservations. Whether you’re scheduling an outing for dinner or brunch, these restaurants offer private and semi-private rooms that are the perfect option for your holiday gift exchange or family gathering.

Lindey’s

Multi-year winner of CityScene’s Best of the ’Bus in the outdoor dining category, Lindey’s has several rooms upstairs that accommodate groups large and small. Lindey’s is known for carefully crafted favorites such as lamb, salmon and filets, and is also known as an amazing brunch destination. Expect careful attention to details, from flower arrangements to cake setup and presentation, all with full service for a stress-free event.

J. Liu Restaurant & Bar

If you are seeking elegance, J. Liu Restaurant & Bar in Worthington, which has multiple options for your holiday gathering. From the Worthington Room that seats up to 24 to the grand ballroom. Lunch and dinner options serve up fresh ingredients in a modern style with fusion twists, as well as classic offerings that complement the captivating, yet formal, decor.

Napa Kitchen + Bar

With locations in Dublin and Westerville, Napa Kitchen + Bar features private dining options as well as a variety of small rooms perfect for intimate groups. The eclectic tables and chairs are reminiscent of holiday dinners from years ago and the stone fireplace adds to the coziness. Come for the comfort, return for the innovative Mediterranean cuisine with clever uses of familiar flavors.

Giammarco’s Italian Restaurant

For those who love authentic Italian dining, Giammarco’s offers an experience to remember. Enjoy the classics, including house-made lasagna and pizzas, as well as seafood specialties and, of course, an extensive wine list accompanied by Tommy’s Private Cellar offerings. Several private and semi-private areas, which can seat up to 60, are popular for pre-holiday parties.

Select from set menus to individual entrées, buffet or family style options. Catch Giammarco’s on the right night for live music while you eat.

The Wine Bistro

The Tasting Room at the Wine Bistro in Upper Arlington is filled with a large table that seats 10-12 guests in a moody, warm atmosphere. The diverse wine selection and tasty food is complemented by a knowledgeable staff. It’s a great destination for a wine gift exchange this season!

NEW TO TOWN

Chapman’s Eat Market

Chapman’s Eat Market is the new, casual and unique choice. Opened in 2020, it boasts a welcoming neighborhood aesthetic. Bring your friends for a meal, then head over to Chapman’s sister jazz lounge, Ginger Rabbit, to enjoy some tunes.

Tyler Kirkendall is an editor with CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at tkirkendall@cityscenemediagroup.com.