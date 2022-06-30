Best New Restaurant winner Kitchen Social eyes further expansion

When Kitchen Social opened its first location in late 2019, the restaurant industry had no idea what was coming. Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, that Polaris restaurant thrived. Kitchen Social defied the odds and opened a second location in November 2021.

That Bridge Park location quickly became a regional favorite and secured a solid victory as Best of the ’Bus Best New Restaurant.

“It’s about providing something more than just great food and service, but something where people genuinely make a connection with what we do,” says co-owner Brian O’Malley. “I think that’s why we’ve been so fortunate so far.”

While great food is the obvious focus, O’Malley, who spent more than two decades with Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, says Kitchen Social strives to provide an experience, from the ambience to the staff.

There’s a personality to the restaurant, a genuine and conversational attitude that guests can expect at either location. At the Dublin restaurant, on the corner of Riverside Drive and John Shields Parkway, the friendly atmosphere is complemented by plenty of natural light, and a garage door-style window gives the restaurant a covered patio feeling while all seats remain usable year-round by lowering that window.

The food, though, is a clear attraction. A standout is Kitchen Social’s cheddar and scallion biscuits. O’Malley says 70 percent of tables order biscuits.

“When we started, we wanted to have a signature appetizer, and we created the biscuit,” he says. “I had no idea that they would sell the way they sell.”

Now, a staff member will spend eight hours each day dedicated solely to preparing those biscuits.

Elsewhere on the menu, Kitchen Social offers an eclectic mix including Asian, Italian and Mexican. The menus are similar at both locations, though O’Malley likens the restaurants to

siblings with their own personalities.

What’s sure to be at any Kitchen Social restaurant, whether the current locations or an expected Cleveland expansion, is the Kitchen Social experience and attentiveness to each guest.

“If they’re not having a great time, they’re not coming back,” he says. “If you can go around and touch the tables, talk to people and make people feel great, that’s the magic.”

