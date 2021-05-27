For 12 days beginning May 31, Grandview Parks and Rec is putting on a virtual Tour de Grandview for residents to walk, bike, run, hike, swim or scooter as many miles as they can go. Participants may track their miles using any variety of fitness apps or tracking devices and record their progress using an evidence journal distributed by the parks and recreation department.

The virtual tour will wrap up on June 12 with a community bike ride to celebrate Community FITness Day. Like last year, this community bike ride will invite bike patrol officers, firefighters and EMS, parks and rec staff, and more to join community members in their ride around the city.

After the community bike ride, virtual Tour de Grandview participants may turn in their evidence journals and pick up their prizes!