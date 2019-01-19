Nationwide Children’s Hospital invites members of the general public to attend their Nursing and Respiratory Therapy Career Fair. Experienced registered nurses and respiratory therapists and new graduates who are interested in a career in pediatrics are invited to attend.

Attendees can take a tour and find out what it’s like to be part of one of the top children’s hospitals in the country. Learn about our competitive benefits, career development and work/life balance. Meet with unit managers from CTICU, NICU, PICU, Emergency Department, Psychiatry, Homecare and more. Learn about our Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion, opening in 2020.

To register, visit https://www.nationwidechildrens.org/careers/career-events-calendar/2019/01/nursing-and-respiratory-therapy-career-fair. For questions, please call (614) 355-4295.

Parking is available at the Orange Parking Garage

555 S. 18th St., Columbus, OH 43205