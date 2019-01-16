Waves De Aché blends Cuban jazz with American hip-hop, rock and funk, creating an exciting and energetic modern sound that is still rooted in tradition. Led by Will Strickler and Max Marsillo, Waves De Aché takes the listener on a journey filled with sophisticated harmonies, deep grooves and raw energy.
Live @ the Library: Waves de Aché
Bexley Public Library 2411 East Main Street, Columbus, Ohio 43209
