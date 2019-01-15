When I Grow Up Book Launch Party

Cover to Cover Books Presents: When I Grow Up Launch Party!
Sunday, February 3 from 2-4 p.m. @ the Upper Arlington Library on Tremont Rd.
Come out to a Book Launch event like no other!
Creators Q+A with Alex M. Clark & Casey Bowers
Meet & Greet local professionals in careers from the book
Dante Washington of the Columbus Crew
Derek Talib and Jose Byers of I-71 Films
Live music performance from Lizard McGee of Earwig
Free photos and signings
When I Grow Up Prize Pack Giveaway
Yummy treats for the kids provided by Polkadot Cupcakery
Fun for the whole family!