When I Grow Up Book Launch Party

to Google Calendar - When I Grow Up Book Launch Party - 2019-02-03 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - When I Grow Up Book Launch Party - 2019-02-03 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - When I Grow Up Book Launch Party - 2019-02-03 14:00:00 iCalendar - When I Grow Up Book Launch Party - 2019-02-03 14:00:00

Upper Arlington Public Library 2800 Tremont Road, Columbus, Ohio 43222

Cover to Cover Books Presents: When I Grow Up Launch Party!

Sunday, February 3 from 2-4 p.m. @ the Upper Arlington Library on Tremont Rd.

Come out to a Book Launch event like no other!

Creators Q+A with Alex M. Clark & Casey Bowers

Meet & Greet local professionals in careers from the book

Dante Washington of the Columbus Crew

Derek Talib and Jose Byers of I-71 Films

Live music performance from Lizard McGee of Earwig

Free photos and signings

When I Grow Up Prize Pack Giveaway

Yummy treats for the kids provided by Polkadot Cupcakery

Fun for the whole family!

Info
Upper Arlington Public Library 2800 Tremont Road, Columbus, Ohio 43222 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
614-804-5006
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - When I Grow Up Book Launch Party - 2019-02-03 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - When I Grow Up Book Launch Party - 2019-02-03 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - When I Grow Up Book Launch Party - 2019-02-03 14:00:00 iCalendar - When I Grow Up Book Launch Party - 2019-02-03 14:00:00

One Year $12

The A List - Arts &amp; Entertainment

The Scene

Event Calendar

Search Events Submit Yours