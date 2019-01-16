Fabulous Fridays at Wyandotte

Blu Olive Food Truck 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Live Local Music - Friday Nights from 7 pm to 9 pm!

It's been a long week. Looking for something fun to do this Friday night either by yourself or with friends? No need to go anywhere else, we have dinner, drinks and entertainment plans covered at Wyandotte Winery! Come and join us in a friendly relaxed environment among friends, great wine, amazing food, and the coolest music in town.

Order glasses and bottles of Wyandotte wine to to enjoy with friends. Be prepared to be wowed by the food truck food!

No cover charge, no reservations required, but you can RSVP to let us know you plan to attend. Come early to get a seat! Seating is limited, sorry we can't hold a table for you.

Overflow parking is available at the church just past the winery. (Sorry, there is NO overnight parking at the church)

Email or call Sarah with questions, and to RSVP. Visit our website for more updates and details for this, and for upcoming events! Make sure you get in before the event if you want to try some wines, we have to stop tastings by 6:30 to clear room for the music!

614.476.3624

sarah@wyandottewinery.com