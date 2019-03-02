2019 Columbus Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show

to Google Calendar - 2019 Columbus Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-03-02 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2019 Columbus Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-03-02 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2019 Columbus Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-03-02 10:00:00 iCalendar - 2019 Columbus Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-03-02 10:00:00

Makoy Event Center 5462 Center St. , Hilliard, Ohio 43026

2019 Columbus Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show

Kick off our show year with us at our annual spring event in Columbus! This large show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue! Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free! This event will also have a full concessions stand on site provided by the venue. A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, Hope Hollow. This show is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com to apply.

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!

LOCATION:

Makoy Event Center

5462 Center St.

Hilliard, OH 43026

DATE:

Saturday, March 2, 2019

TIME:

10:00am-4:00pm

Info
Makoy Event Center 5462 Center St. , Hilliard, Ohio 43026 View Map
Crafts, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
440-227-8794
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 2019 Columbus Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-03-02 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2019 Columbus Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-03-02 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2019 Columbus Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-03-02 10:00:00 iCalendar - 2019 Columbus Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-03-02 10:00:00

One Year $12

The A List - Arts &amp; Entertainment

The Scene

Event Calendar

Search Events Submit Yours