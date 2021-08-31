What to expect from the millennials' children

The oldest members of the millennial generation turn 40 this year. Pew Research reports that millennials have surpassed baby boomers as the largest generation.

At the same time, millennials have been slower to establish their own households. Three in 10 millennials live with a spouse and their child, a rate far lower than those of Generation X and baby boomers.

These children of millennials, dubbed Generation Alpha, are born between 2010 and 2025.

Many experts have already released predictions about Generation Alpha. Below is an accumulation of research from Dan Schawbel, author and managing partner of Workplace Intelligence; McCrindle Research; and Keystone Academic Solutions.

Alphas will be the most diverse generation thus far

The workforce will benefit from Generation Alpha’s diversity. Experts predict more female and minority CEOs and executives. Schawbel notes in his research that – because Alphas have witnessed racial, social and political division in the past – they will be create programs and initiatives to avoid repeating unnecessary conflict.

Alphas will require a super education rather than traditional degree

Generation Alpha may prioritize skills over degrees, seeing real-world experience as more valuable than years in school. Alphas are expected to focus more on technology-centered classes and applicable smart tools to prepare them for careers. This is what Keystone Academic Solutions defines as super education, which means universities will adapt as well.

Moreover, Generation Alpha will have a workplace shift and won’t work typical 9 a.m.-5 p.m. jobs like baby boomers. Because of the constant attachment and access to growing technology, Alphas will work seven days a week without parameters. While this is predicted to increase workforce productivity, it may strain mental health.

Alphas will value mental health as much as physical health

Possibly due to the presence of social media, the Alpha Generation will have more mental health issues than previous generations. This will create more demand for mental health programs and funding. Alphas will expect workplaces to offer mental health coverage and resources.

Mallory Arnold is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.