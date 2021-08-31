USDA issues waivers to offer free lunches for students during pandemic

Education Resource Guide Columbus Academy 4300 Cherry Bottom Rd. Gahanna, OH 43230 614-475-2311 www.columbusacademy.org Columbus School for Girls 56 S. Columbia Ave. Columbus, OH 43209 614-252-0781 www.columbusschoolforgirls.org Marburn Academy 9555 Johnstown Rd. New Albany, OH 43054 614-433-0822 www.marburnacademy.org St. Joseph Montessori School 933 Hamlet St. Columbus, OH 43201 614-291-8601 www.sjms.net St. Paul Catholic School 61 Moss Rd. Westerville, OH 43082 614-882-2710 www.stpaulk-8.org The Wellington School 3650 Reed Rd. Columbus, OH 43220 614-457-7883www.wellington.org Tree of Life Christian School 935 Northridge Rd. Columbus, OH 43224 614-263-2688 www.tocls.org Worthington Christian School 6675 Worthington Galena Rd. Worthington, OH 43085 614-940-4430 www.worthingtonchristianschool.com

Through the pandemic, up to 12 million children have had insufficient access to food, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The agency hopes a continuing school meal program will mitigate this problem.

In April, the USDA issued waivers to allow schools and daycares to provide healthy meals free-of-charge throughout the 2021-2022 school year, continuing program flexibilities put in place earlier in the pandemic.

“USDA will remain relentless in ensuring our nation’s children get the critical nutrition they need,” says Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “States and districts wanted waivers extended to plan for safe reopening in the fall. USDA answered the call to help America’s schools and childcare institutions serve high quality meals.”

In emphasizing the importance of school meals, the USDA cites a 2018 study by Tufts University, which points to school meals as the healthiest U.S. food consumed by children and adults that year. The study also found that the diet quality of school food has improved significantly in the past 15 years.

Such nutritious food can help students excel academically.

“Students’ success in the classroom goes hand in hand with their ability to access basic needs like healthy and nutritious meals,” says Miguel Cardona, the Secretary of Education.

The waiver extension will allow schools to provide food at flexible times, not just during lunch, through the USDA’s National School Lunch Program Seamless Summer Option (SSO), which is usually only available over the summer. Like the standard school meal programs, the SSO emphasizes fruits, vegetables, milk, whole grains and sensible calorie levels.

The SSO program also offers higher-than-normal meal reimbursements to participating schools. This has the added benefit of offsetting increased expenses that many schools have faced due to pandemic-related challenges.

“USDA answered the call to help America’s schools and childcare institutions serve high quality meals while being responsive to their local needs as children safely return to their regular routines,” says Vilsack. “It’s a win-win for kids, parents and schools.”

Some children make use of USDA meal programs for three meals each day, demonstrating how vital these programs can be. Increased flexibility and waivers has helped to allow many schools, even those with entirely virtual learning, to offer meals for pickup or delivery.

Although many schools have moved closer to pre-pandemic normalcy for this school year, some households are still struggling economically and need the nutritional support for their children.

“It’s critical that our efforts to reopen schools quickly and safely include programs that provide access to free, healthy meals for our most vulnerable students, particularly those whose communities have been hardest hit by the pandemic,” says Cardona.

As the nation moves toward in-person learning, the extension of free school meals will serve as a relief to many families struggling during the pandemic.

“This program will ensure more students, regardless of their educational setting, can access free, healthy meals as more schools reopen their doors,” says Cardona.

Sarah Grace Smith is an editorial assistant.