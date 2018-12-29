Trade schools are on the rise

× Expand Unsplash

Columbus Career & Technical Schools - Career and Technology Education Centers of Licking County - Central Ohio Technical College - Columbus Downtown High School & Career Center - Delaware Area Career Center - Eastland-Fairfield Career and Technical Schools - Knox County Career Center - Ohio Hi-Point Career Center - Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center - Roadmaster Truck Driving Institute - South-Western Career Technical Academy - Techskills Columbus - The Computer Workshop, Inc. - The Electrical Trades Center - Tolles Career and Technical Center - Tri-Rivers Career Center

A trade school is a specialized educational institution that allows for the pursuit of a technical education related to a specific vocation. Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) is the umbrella term used since 1999 to describe similar educational and training activities including Workforce Education (WE) and Technical-Vocational Education (TVE).

Technical preparatory programs in the U.S. are examples of how the “blending” approach is used to assist students in making the connection between school and work. Beginning at grade nine, which is typically high school first-year students, programs are offered in broad occupational fields like health professions, automotive technology and general technology studies. The program traditionally continues for at least two years, transitions into a tertiary or apprenticeship program and culminates with an associate degree or certificate.

How common is sub-baccalaureate occupational education? According to a 2011-2012 study conducted by the U.S. Department of Education, among all credential-seeking undergraduates, 38 percent were pursuing a sub-baccalaureate credential in a field of study like health sciences and consumer services. Compare that to the 48 percent who were seeking a bachelor’s degree, it’s clear that the divide between traditional and non-traditional university students is not as deep as one might have guessed.

Why is this information relevant to a high school student and his or her parents? Put simply, college is expensive. According to Business Insider, the cost of college increased by 260 percent from 1980 to 2014. A Reagan-era college student would expect to fork over an average of $9,438 annually for a four-year post-secondary education. Today, the average price tag is a staggering $23,872.

The decision to attend a four-year college or university, or not, is worth a deep dive. If a student feels the likelihood that he or she ending up in a practical trade is greater than ending up at a desk, then perhaps the technical/vocational education is a sounder investment.

Nathan Collins is a managing editor. Feedback welcome at ncollins@cityscenemediagroup.com.