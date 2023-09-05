The new tech that's in classrooms this fall

As the days of geometry being taught over Zoom and virtual spelling tests fade into a distant memory, teachers have eagerly returned to face-to-face learning

According to a McGraw-Hill survey of 3,300 college students, 81% of students agree that digital learning technology helps improve grades and learning efficiency.

In recent years, schools have found a way to incorporate the benefits of digital learning into the classroom while still maintaining a social learning environment. Here are some trends in digital learning that are making it into the classroom.

Cloud computing

Cloud computing consists of moving school data to a third-party cloud server, allowing classrooms to store, organize and share resources efficiently between students and teachers. When students have access to course materials through a storage cloud, it is easier for them to collaborate with one another virtually.

Some big tech companies have created their own cloud storage systems for users, including Office 365 Education by Microsoft and Google Drive by Google.

Smart devices

SMART boards give teachers access to resources such as multiple screen displays, screen sharing and educational apps. Students can now contribute to class discussions through individual tablets and handheld devices, especially as schools work to improve access to these devices on the individual level.

SMART tables have also been introduced. With screen that take up the whole table, these surfaces are specifically designed for small-group collaboration and allow students to participate in lessons directly from their tables. This is helpful for hands-on learning and is popular at the elementary level.

Digital gamification

The concept of gamification in education, and its implementation in the classroom, is not a new concept for schools. Teachers have started to incorporate digital games into their lessons to create more advanced and interactive forms of learning. Competition-driven games are often used to engage students while teaching them valuable material.

Kahoot, for example, is an online platform that allows students to compete in quizzes, handcrafted by teachers, from their electronic devices. Quiz games like this are used at every age level, from kindergarten to college.

Another widely used gaming platform, DuoLingo is a language learning platform that provides appealing challenges to advance proficiency.

The quiz structure is not the only way teachers have reimagined gaming in the classroom. If you see your little one glued to Minecraft during homework hours, you may need to pause before taking away their screen time. Minecraft Education Edition is a learning tool that develops math and STEM skills by incorporating the lessons into the beloved game to build foundational concepts.

Virtual reality

Virtual reality is a relatively new addition to the education environment, but it is being integrated into classroom environments in unique ways.

This technology creates equitable opportunities for schools that cannot afford certain hands-on activities and students who have limited mobility as well as other educational needs. While you may not hear your kids coming home raving about their virtual field trips this fall to the Egyptian pyramids, virtual reality is sure to become more prominent in the coming years.

Technology is a prominent part of our daily lives, and it plays a strong role in today’s learning environment. Although digital learning will never replace hands-on education, when implemented correctly, these resources can be positive forces in your student’s development.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.