The essential reading list offers books for every era and age

Middle School/Junior High

Number the Stars by Lois Lowry

Maniac Magee by Jerry Spinelli

Island of the Blue Dolphins by Scott O’Dell

Holes by Louis Sachar

Wonder by R.J. Palacio

High School

To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee

The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald

In Cold Blood by Truman Capote

The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood

The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky

College

Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent by Isabel Wilkerson

The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

The Death of Vivek Oji by Akwaeke Emezi

The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race by Walter Isaacson

Into The Wild by Jon Krakauer

Adult

A Brief History of Time by Stephen Hawking

Beloved by Toni Morrison

Catch-22 by Joseph Heller

Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

What were people reading in the….

1960s

The Left Hand of Darkness by Ursula K. Le Guin

The Spy Who Came in from the Cold by John le Carre

The Autobiography of Malcom X

The Godfather by Mario Puzo

1970s

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret by Judy Blume

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas by Hunter S. Thompson

All the President’s Men by Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward

Helter Skelter: The True Story of the Manson Murders by Vincent Bugliosi

1980s

Cujo by Stephen King

The Color Purple by Alice Walker

The Bourne Identity by Robert Ludlum

Conversations in Columbus

Isabel Wilkerson, bestselling author of Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, will open the New Albany Lecture Series season Oct. 5 with a free virtual discussion about social justice and her novel.

The New York Times dubs Caste as “an instant American classic about abiding sin.” The book sold over half a million copies by the close of 2020 and continues to sell. Oprah Winfrey loved it so much she sent it to the CEOs of the top 100 companies and professors of the top 100 colleges because, she says, “It’s necessary for people who are leaders in our country to understand the origins of our discontents and what caste really means.” (CBS This Morning)

This isn’t the first time the New Albany Lectures Series has featured an author and believer in social justice. Some of the most attended events in the 2020-21 series were Dr. Eddie Glaude Jr., author of Democracy in Black: How Race Still Enslaves the American Soul, and Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, author of Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America.

The Columbus Metropolitan Library hosts a monthly conversation series called Speak Up/Speak Out to promote conversations about race, racism and social justice issues.

“Talking about race and racism can be uncomfortable,” says Columbus Metropolitan Library Media Specialist Ben Zenitsky. “But we believe that true wisdom comes from reading and from listening. We want to foster a community dialogue so that we can be a wiser and more compassionate community – with a deeper understanding of our history, and how that history continues to shape the America that we live in today.”

YWCA Columbus Ohio puts on Community Conversations, a series that invites Columbus residents to talk openly and honestly about the effects of racism and sexism.

Check all organization websites for updated schedules of events, speakers and programs.

Mallory Arnold is a contributing writer. Feedback at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.