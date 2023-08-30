The Buckeyes bring personality to Columbus

× Expand Courtesy of Dan Keck

Ryan Day has officially announced who will lead the Buckeyes this fall. The season's starting quarterback is... Kyle McCord! With a new quarterback and a fresh schedule ahead, The Ohio State University is brimming with energy, and all of Columbus can feel the anticipation.

The Ohio State University can feel like its own separate entity, with students attending classes during the day and rowdy events at night, but its college-town feel brings a unique personality to Columbus through arts, entertainment and other attractions that anyone can enjoy.

Whether you’re attending a classic Michigan-Ohio rivalry game at Ohio Stadium, a gymnastics meet at the Covelli Center or one of the national championship-winning pistol team’s meets, sports fans can rejoice knowing high-quality competitions are just down the road.

Tickets for these college matchups tend to cost less than professional matches yet still offer the same enjoyment, sometimes with the added bonus of music from the marching band, pep bands and other ensembles.

For those looking for more arts-focused activities, Ohio State also offers a variety of exhibits, performances and galleries to see.

The Wexner Center for the Arts has served as a central space for countless creative mediums since its opening in 1989. It has even contributed to future artists through its educational programs that are available for all ages.

Courtesy of Ohio State Urban Arts Space

While Ohio State offers plenty of opportunities to see art from professionals, whether they’re local or from across the globe, the university can’t make Columbus a “college town” without showcasing its own work.

Ohio State has a lot of talent to showcase, with everything from dance routines in Barnett Theatre and student exhibits in the Hopkins Hall Gallery to faculty-written plays being performed in the new Theater and Film Building.

Outside of performing at sporting events, Ohio State has a wide variety of student bands, choirs and ensembles. These groups not only create opportunities for students to express themselves, but also offer a vast amount of entertainment to those in the audience.

As an educational institution, Ohio State also offers opportunities for the next generation to grow through community engagement programs and summer camps.

Camps covering a wide range of subjects are available throughout the school year to middle and high school students to get them engaged even after the summer. Columbus Kids’ Dance Day and Saturdays in the Studio offer more artistic learning experiences that are great for inspiring the next generation of creative thinkers.

Nathan Mader is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group.

feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.