Statewide science tournament helps students hone their STEM skills

Central Ohio STEM Scholars Alexander Carr, a sixth-grader from Dublin, received first place for the Gordon J. Aubrecht Award for Outstanding Physics Project as well as a $1,500 scholarship from the Ohio Tuition Trust Authority. His project looked at whether preventing water from forming crystals while freezing would stop it from increasing in volume. By using an ice cream machine, he found that water agitated while being frozen was actually greater in volume than undisturbed frozen water. Another Dublin student – Alexander’s eighth-grade sister, Emily Carr, – won the Governor’s Award for Excellence in Environmental Research. She sought the best way to alter the turn-on and -off points of a thermostat to reduce the amount of energy used over the course of a day. She found that it takes less heat to warm a house during the day, so energy can be saved by changing the heating system. Twelfth-grader Julia Goldhart from Gahanna Lincoln High School received the first-place award for Evolutionary Biology from The Ohio State University of Sigma Xi and third place for the Osteopathic Medical Award from the Ohio Osteopathic Association. Goldhart researched the effect of bacteria on certain infections to which people with cystic fibrosis are prone. While looking at four different types of bacteria, she found that none of the bacteria affected the infection in a statistically significant way.

This year, students competed for almost $400,000 in scholarships in State Science Day 2021 – Virtual 2.0.

For 73 years, the Ohio Academy of Science has hosted the program as the pinnacle achievement for grade-school STEM scholars. Students compete statewide with scientific research and engineering projects.

“It gives them their opportunity ­­– it’s their ‘aha’ moment ­– to actually apply what it is they’re being taught,” says Michael Woytek, executive director of the academy. “They can do this in a hands-on process through an inquiry-based experiment or through an engineering design.”

Students in grades 5-12 can pursue their research either in an institutionalized lab setting or an at-home setting. Woytek says amazing work comes from both environments.

“State Science Day is a springboard for developing our next generation of scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs and thought leaders,” he says.

The academy founded State Science Day in 1949. Woytek credits the end of World War II and the beginning of the Cold War with nationwide increased investment in grade-school STEM education.

“The academy felt that K-12 STEM education was just a logical step for students to learn how to act and think like a science practitioner,” he says. “It’s about applying what students are being taught.”

Before the pandemic, students competed in school science fairs before proceeding to one of Ohio’s 17 district science fairs in a manner similar to statewide athletic competition.

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, students participated in one large district competition before State Science Day. However, the 17 smaller districts were still able to bestow awards upon local students.

In 2020, State Science Day also went fully virtual and removed its requirement for competing in a local or school science fair before the district level fairs.

“The goal of (going virtual) was to create more opportunities and provide less stress and concern for administrators,” Woytek says.

This past spring, 622 students from 176 schools competed for monetary prizes ranging from $25 to $2,000.

“The State Science Day students from 2021 have made great contributions to Ohio during the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Woytek says. “My hope is that (Science Day) only heightens their passion and enthusiasm to solve the world’s problems.”

Multiple generous donors fund State Science Day. The three different categories for the Governor’s Awards, totaling $16,000, are funded by the Ohio Development Services Agency, the Ohio Environmental Education Fund and several Edison Technology Centers.

Other donors include the Ohio Tuition Trust Authority, The Ohio State University, the American Chemical Society, Battelle, Ohio’s 529 College Advantage, Ohio EPA, Charles River Laboratories, Corna Kokosing and the American Electric Power Foundation.

Sarah Grace Smith is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.