Has your child kept pace with grade level expectations during the pandemic?

Many parents are worried about the lack of academic growth facing their children this year. The interruption in learning due to COVID-19 left schools and parents unprepared for online learning. Many schools did not have the equipment students needed to access learning from home. Many parents struggled to manage working from home while also taking on the role as a teacher! All of this caused schools, parents, and educators to feel trepidation going forward.

Educational therapy can help remedy the deficits students are now facing. Educational therapists work in person, one-on-one with your child. The goal is to assess the growth level of each student, form an intervention plan, and offer a strategy toolbox for students to utilize. Their aim is to find each student’s strengths and weaknesses and teach them how to revert to learned strategies to help them when they are stuck. Educational therapists tackle executive function deficits with each student and instruct them in ways to improve possible weaknesses. They strive for self-advocacy skills.

Some students have developed anxiety over learning and feel less than adequate in their achievements. Educational therapists are trained to recognize such issues and refer to specialized professionals who are qualified to treat anxiety and social/emotional needs. They work closely with allied professionals who treat such conditions and help them understand the learner’s perspective.

Educational Therapy offers children and adults with learning differences a wide range of intensive, individualized interventions designed to remediate learning challenges and build resilience. A trained educational therapist demystifies learning differences and stimulates clients’ awareness of their strengths, so they can use those strengths to overcome or compensate for areas of weakness.

Has your child kept pace with academic expectations during the pandemic? Is your child confident in his/her ability to make the gains necessary to start a new grade in the fall successfully? Seek a consultation and assessments from an educational therapist to take advantage of the summer to remedy any learning struggles.