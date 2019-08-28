Continuing education doesn’t mean college

When I visited Picktown Art Works’ Paint Your Own Pottery studio, I expected to learn about pottery glazing, different painting techniques and how to destress for a few hours with friends. What I did not expect to learn was how integral continuing education throughout life was to that process.

What does lifelong learning have to do with painting pottery? Picktown Art Works co-owner Desirae DeBellis explains the connection best: without it, she wouldn’t have her art studio.

Before she entered her 20s with a GED due to issues with high school credit and a child at her side, some of the teachers in DeBellis’ life had made up their minds about what she was able to accomplish. She decided that they were wrong.

DeBellis took control of her learning, teaching herself how to code and create websites from scratch – before self-help books and website creators existed – contracting with companies for special projects and securing admission to Loyola University in Chicago.

Her commitment to following her dreams and dedication to continuing her education in whatever ways she could is what got her to where she is today: co-owner of a successful business with her husband, teaching art novices like myself how to paint pottery and advocating for lifelong education.

“When a new art comes out that’s popular, if I don’t find out how to do it and how to operate, it’s a missed opportunity financially,” says DeBellis. “I’m constantly learning new ways of doing things. Maybe that’s why I like this job so much.”

Columbus’ Creative Classes

While pursuing higher education may be on your radar, there are many ways to expand your knowledge without enrolling in college or taking online courses. Businesses all over Columbus offer classes that will let you flex your creativity and sharpen your mind at the same time.

Art Classes

Columbus’ Cultural Arts Center offers eight-week long class sessions on more than 10 artsy topics. Go back to the basics with sessions on painting and drawing, take things up a notch with fabric design and jewelry-making, or step outside of the box with sessions on bronze casting and printmaking.

Visit www.culturalartscenteronline.org to learn more about its class offerings and register for its upcoming class sessions.

Music Lessons

The Conservatory of Piano offers three types of piano lessons for adults interested in learning how to tickle the ivories or refresh their skills. The adult sample courses for beginners and rusty pianists can be taken privately or in groups, and are perfect for staying in tune with your learning needs.

Check out www.conservatoryofpiano.com to sign up for lessons.

Bidisha Nag of Create Your Curry cooks at 1400 Food Lab

Cooking Crash Courses

Along with providing guests with tons of opportunities to eat, 1400 Food Lab offers two-to three-hour-long cooking classes tailored to make you a better home chef or to give you the confidence to become a professional. From classes on instant pot cooking and sausage making to knife skills and opening a restaurant, the lab will sharpen your mind and expand your palate.

Go to www.1400foodlab.com to learn more about the lab, peruse the class offerings and purchase tickets.

Lifelong Learning Matters

Learning can be self-guided and individualized, facilitated by an instructor and communal, and an everyday part of life no matter how old you may be.

Lifelong learning can be as easy as picking up a book on a subject that you’re interested in or heading to a local art studio to learn how to paint. You can learn something new without even trying, too, by connecting with others through clubs, volunteering and community events.

According to a 2017 study by the American Psychological Association, 87 percent of U.S. adults who did at least one activity to learn about an interest in the last year said that learning made them feel “more capable and well-rounded.”

The APA also found that of the 63 percent of U.S. workers who took a professional development course in the last year, 65 percent reported that their learning connected them with other professionals, while others said that it helped them advance at their company, find a new job and consider a different career.

Practicing lifelong learning and continuing your education can help you stay up to date with the skills you need for your job, develop new skills that can enrich your personal life and keep you in touch with new technology.

But the most important reason why lifelong learning matters is that it connects you with other people who you can create lifelong work relationships and friendships with.

Tatyana Tandanpolie is a contributing writer.