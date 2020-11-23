Thanksgiving side dish recipes

Let’s be honest. You don’t go to Thanksgiving dinner for the turkey. You’re there for the collective stars of the course, the sides! Make this Thanksgiving one where everyone is going up to you asking for the recipe with these delicious side dish recipes!

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Ingredients

Courtesy of Love & Lemons

Potatoes (Yukon gold or German butterball potatoes suggested)

Roasted garlic

Olive oil

Salt

Peper

Toppings - Up to you! Chives, minced fresh rosemary and butter suggested

Instructions

Roast the garlic in a 350-degree oven until the cloves are deeply brown and tender. This could take up to 60 minutes! Tip: You can easily do this step ahead of time. Wrapped in foil, the roasted garlic will keep for 3 days in the fridge. Peel the potatoes. If you love creamy mashed potatoes, peeling is a must. Once they’re peeled, there’s no need to cut the potatoes before cooking. Just put them in a large pot, and cover them with 1 inch of cold water. Boil them. Add a teaspoon of salt to the pot, and boil until the potatoes are tender. Before you drain the potatoes, don’t forget to reserve 1 cup of the starchy cooking water. Mash! For the best creamy texture, I rice the potatoes first. Then, I use a regular potato masher to break up any chunks. If you don’t have a potato ricer, that’s ok! Just be sure to mash them thoroughly. Fold everything together. Remove the tender garlic cloves from their paper and mash them into a paste with a fork or small masher. Fold the garlic into the potatoes, along with olive oil, reserved potato cooking water, salt, and pepper. Season to taste and add more cooking water, as needed, to reach your desired consistency. Top with your favorite fixings, and enjoy!

Recipe courtesy of Love & Lemons

Herby Rhodes Rolls

Ingredients

Photo courtesy of The Modern Proper

Rhodes rolls. Butter. We use salted butter for this recipe. Dried rosemary, crushed in your hand Dried oregano Dried thyme Fresh garlic

Instructions

Prep the melted butter, garlic and herb mixture. Roll the frozen Rhodes rolls in the melted herb butter. Lay them in greased pans, leaving two inches of space between the rolls. Let them rise! Let them double in size! This takes about 4-5 hours. Bake! For just about 15 minutes, so you can almost pop them into the oven when the rest of the dinner is cooked and you’re pouring drinks and gathering everyone at the table. That way they’ll be piping hot when you serve them. Serve! Finish the rolls with a brush of butter and a sprinkle of salt.

Recipe courtesy of The Modern Proper

Classic Baked Mac and Cheese

Ingredients

Photo courtesy of Ahead of Thyme

Breadcrumb Topping:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter 1 cup panko breadcrumbs 1 clove garlic, minced 1/8 teaspoon paprika 1/4 teaspoon salt

Macaroni and Cheese Sauce:

1 + 1/2 cups uncooked elbow macaroni 1/3 cup unsalted butter 4 + 1/2 tablespoons all-purpose flour 2 + 1/2 cups milk 1/2 tablespoon mustard powder 2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, grated 1/3 cup fresh Parmesan cheese, grated 1/4 cup mozzarella cheese, grated

Instructions

Breadcrumb Topping:

In a large skillet, melt the butter on medium heat. Add the panko breadcrumbs and garlic. Stir and cook for about 5 minutes until the breadcrumbs turn golden brown. Transfer into a small bowl and mix in the paprika and salt. Set aside.

Macaroni and Cheese:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Cook the macaroni according to package directions. Drain and set aside. In a large saucepan melt the butter over medium heat. Whisk in the flour to make a roux. Stir constantly for about 3-4 minutes until roux is light and golden. Gradually add in the milk, whisking constantly to incorporate. The sauce will thicken and clump in the beginning but once you add in more milk, it will smoothen out again. Add in the cheddar, Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses and reduce heat to low. Add in the mustard powder and stir until the cheese has melted. Add in the macaroni and stir together to fully coat with the cheese sauce. Transfer the macaroni into a 8” by 8” casserole dish. Sprinkle the breadcrumb topping evenly on top of the macaroni. Bake at 350°F for 30 minutes.

Recipe courtesy of Ahead of Thyme

Alex Moreno is a social media coordinator. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.