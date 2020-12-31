Staking out Columbus’ first plant-based butcher shop

CARL UNDERWOOD IV has been a vegan for 17 years. So, it might surprise you to know that he makes a mean Philly cheesesteak and a killer sloppy joe.

As the owner and executive chef of Vida’s Plant Based Butcher, Underwood makes 100 percent vegan deli meats, cheeses, sandwiches and sides. Vida’s is one of only eight vegan butchers in the U.S.

Underwood grew up in a plant-based household. He and his family ate a few meat alternatives, but he knew there should be more available. He wanted to be able to eat the same things everyone else eats at restaurants, thus planting a seed in him to explore these opportunities in the future.

One of the biggest misconceptions he hears about vegan food is that it lacks nutrients.

"That's something we focus strongly on when we're making our plant-based products," he says. "We make sure it's a complete protein. Everything is natural, and we don't use preservatives or additives."

Vida’s also boasts of tons of vegan cheeses, from smoked gouda to pepper jack provolone. Underwood’s favorites, at the moment, are dessert cheeses, which include blueberry, amaretto, apricot, strawberry, and horseradish chive.

The Philly cheesesteak is made up of sliced steak, mixed peppers and crisp grilled onions, gooey provolone cheese, and a house-made mayonnaise, all inside a perfectly toasted hoagie roll.

“I’ve been working on this specific spice blend for two years,” Underwood says of the sandwich, “to give you that meaty taste without overriding that flavor with salt or broth.”

There are big things to come with Vida’s, though Underwood isn't giving away any juicy secrets – just juicy plant-based meat.

“There are things in the works,” he says. “We are looking at a continuing concept for early next year.”

