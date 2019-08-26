You'll want to curl up with this Lincoln Social cocktail

John Nixon Instagram @Apple0Jack _ John Nix

You’re killin’ me, Smalls! You haven’t tried the Lincoln Social Rooftop S’more Cocktail yet?

This timeless treat comes straight from the fireside to the glass and is sure to offer some nostalgia in the process. The cognac base makes the cocktail much more approachable – not too sweet like rum or too spiced like whiskey.

“This isn’t meant to be a dessert cocktail, it’s meant to be light and approachable,” Derek Bush, assistant general manager at Lincoln Social Rooftop, says. “The citrus from the lemon juice cuts through everything and balances out the richness of the fluff and the nuttiness of the sherry and rounds everything out.”

Making it at Home

Service Glass : Coupe

: Coupe Garnish: Toasted marshmallow on stainless steel pick

Ingredients

1 ½ oz. cognac

¼ oz. Lustau Oloroso Don Nuno sherry

½ oz. marshmallow fluff syrup

½ oz. simple syrup

½ oz. fresh-squeezed lemon juice

6 drops saline solution

Preparation Procedures

Combine all ingredients in small mixing tin

Fill larger mixing tin to the top with ice

Shake vigorously for 10 seconds

Strain into chilled service glass

Pro Tip: Lincoln Social recommends instead of using simple syrup, to thin out marshmallow fluff to add the flavor profile.

Rocco Falleti is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at rfalleti@cityscenecolumbus.com