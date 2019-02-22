Whiskeys aged in multiple casks opens possibilities

× Expand Photo by Rudra Trivedi

Whiskey and bourbon have long been a backbone in the world of alcohol. Though the two share similar characteristics, it’s worth noting that they are two very distinct products.

“Every bourbon is a whiskey,” says Ryan Lang, co-founder of Middle West Spirits. “But not every whiskey is a bourbon.”

What is considered a “good” whiskey? Straight whiskey is aged an average of two years. However, the vast majority of “good” whiskeys on the market are aged for at least five to seven years.

Bourbon is a federal standard for an American-made whiskey that possesses a quantity of 51 percent corn. It is distilled below 160 proof and is barrel aged in fresh American casks for at least two years.

“Bourbon can be made anywhere in the United States. However, it is primarily a Kentucky product,” Lang says.

A Whole New Flavor Profile

While there are numerous ways whiskey can be finished, one unique strategy centers on using old casks in the aging process.

Most whiskeys in America are aged in fresh American oak barrels which are first-fill or “virgin” oak.

Out of Necessity Double casks gained notoriety in Ireland and Scotland at a time when fresh casks were hard to obtain. As bourbon took off in the U.S. and it was established that bourbon was to be aged in fresh American casks, it created a secondary cask market for the Irish and Scottish.

By taking an additional six to 24 months with a double cask, whiskey and bourbon can take on a whole new flavor profile, subtly changing its original essence. This can add flavors as sweet as cherry or even a chocolate tone to your whiskey.

“Distillers will sometimes choose to age that whiskey with another barrel type,” Lang says. “Oftentimes, it is a wine-type cask, like a port or a sherry cask, which is used a lot with double cask.”

“If you want to add a unique finish to the product, this is a good way to do it,” Lang adds. “It gives the distiller much more creative freedom to play around a lot.”

Not So Fast While aging whiskey for a long period of time produces a richer product, when using a double cask, the aging of the alcohol stops after the first cask is emptied. If you have a whiskey that has been aged five years and pour it into another cask for a year, you are legally required to state the whiskey was aged five years.

The Double-Barreled

Courtesy of Middle West Spirits