Local distillery provides perfect pick-me-up for holidays

With the holiday season finally upon us and festivities in full swing, we are all looking for that new and unique drink to show off to house guests.

Created just in time for the holiday, Watershed’s Marmot Weather is a new take on your classic Old Fashioned.

“It’s a very easy recipe to share with family around the holidays,” Greg Gandee, bar manager at Watershed Distillery, says. “But it is beefed up with coffee to give you that little extra oomph.”

The drink features equal parts bourbon and cold brew coffee along with orgeat, an almond syrup with flavors of almond and light cherry. These flavors combine to make a drink reminiscent of Christmas flavors like sugar cookies and cherry or cranberry desserts.

The drink pairs well with charcuterie, sharp cheese and light snacks, which you and your family can enjoy before or after the big holiday meal.

Do keep in mind that this drink is best enjoyed with a cold brew coffee.

“Cold brew coffee has a lower acid content typically,” Gandee says. “If you were to make hot coffee and then chill that, you’ll have a lot more acid which fights the bourbon and creates a more stringent tasting cocktail.”

Marmot Weather

1.5 oz. Watershed Bourbon

1.5 oz. cold brew

.5 oz. orgeat (almond syrup)

6 dashes Angostura bitters

6 dashes orange bitters

Rocco Falleti is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at rfalleti@cityscenecolumbus.com