Short North joint host a bloody good time with unique drink

The bloody Mary is a brunch scene staple. Whether it’s the classic blood Mary, a bloody maria with tequila or a Kentucky Mary with bourbon, this tomato-based cocktail gets creative.
“Never be modest with a bloody Mary – it can be a meal within itself,” says Riley Reece, manager at Standard Hall.
- Absolut Vodka
- Tanqueray Gin or Espolòn Tequila
- Tomatillo base or tomato juice
Recommended additions
- Pickles
- Spicy sausage
- Cubed cheddar cheese
- Pickled boiled eggs
- Fried onion rings
×
John Nixon John Nixon Photography
Rocco Falleti is an editor. Feedback welcome at rfalleti@cityscenecolumbus.com