Short North joint host a bloody good time with unique drink

Have you ever added bacon, pickles or cheese to your brunch cocktail?

The bloody Mary is a brunch scene staple. Whether it’s the classic blood Mary, a bloody maria with tequila or a Kentucky Mary with bourbon, this tomato-based cocktail gets creative.

“Never be modest with a bloody Mary – it can be a meal within itself,” says Riley Reece, manager at Standard Hall.

  • Absolut Vodka
  • Tanqueray Gin or Espolòn Tequila
  • Tomatillo base or tomato juice

Recommended additions

  • Pickles
  • Spicy sausage
  • Cubed cheddar cheese
  • Pickled boiled eggs
  • Fried onion rings

Rocco Falleti is an editor. Feedback welcome at rfalleti@cityscenecolumbus.com