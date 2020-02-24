Short North joint host a bloody good time with unique drink

The bloody Mary is a brunch scene staple. Whether it’s the classic blood Mary, a bloody maria with tequila or a Kentucky Mary with bourbon, this tomato-based cocktail gets creative.

“Never be modest with a bloody Mary – it can be a meal within itself,” says Riley Reece, manager at Standard Hall.

Absolut Vodka

Tanqueray Gin or Espolòn Tequila

Tomatillo base or tomato juice

Recommended additions

Pickles

Spicy sausage

Cubed cheddar cheese

Pickled boiled eggs

Fried onion rings

× Expand John Nixon John Nixon Photography

Rocco Falleti is an editor. Feedback welcome at rfalleti@cityscenecolumbus.com