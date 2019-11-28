Service Bar’s No. 1 holiday cocktail gets a little sappy

Elves stick to the four main food groups during the holiday season: Candy, candy canes, candy corns and, of course, syrup.

Service Bar is celebrating one of those four food groups with its latest cocktail featuring maple syrup. Kyle Nelson, beverage director at Service Bar, gives the inside scoop.

“Maple and vanilla go really well together. It’s very seasonal,” Nelson says. “I love working with the maple syrup, it’s a lot of fun. It brings a lot of different complexities to cocktails.”

Try it Yourself

2 oz. Oyo Honey Vanilla Bean Vodka

1/2 oz. Averna

3/4 oz. lemon juice

3/4 oz. Barrel Aged Maple Syrup

Three dashes Greenbar apple bitters

Rocco Falleti is an editor. Feedback welcome at rfalleti@cityscenecolumbus.com.