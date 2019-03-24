Local breweries will soon drop new and bold flavors

April showers bring… New spring beers from some of your favorite Columbus breweries. With warmer weather on the horizon, its time to get out of the house and see what the continually growing craft beer scene has to offer.

Here is a quick guide to three of CityScene’s most anticipated new brews to welcome springtime.

Land Grant Brewing Company Quadrahopic Series IPA Spring 2019

The second in Land Grant’s 2019 Quadrahopic series is set to release this April. With four different hop varietals including simcoe, ekuanot, amarillo and mosaic, the newest edition in this series packs a refreshing dose of fresh lemon and a flowery aroma.

Grove City Brewing Company Jolly Orange

Just when you thought milk was limited to pair with pastries or breakfast dishes, in steps Grove City Brewing Company. The local brewery is collaborating with the Grove City location of Jolly Pirate Donuts for a Donut Beer Series. Jolly Orange, an American Wheat Ale, is the fourth installment and features infused flavors of orange cream donuts.

Zaftig Brewing Co. Hop Swapper DNEIPA

In each of Zaftig’s Double New England Style India Pale Ales, the hops are swapped for an exotic and juicy treat. From Galaxy hops to El Dorado to swapping in Amarillo hops, each batch has more murk than haze. Don’t let the opacity fool you; Hop Swapper is light on the palette.

Rocco Falleti is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at rfalleti@cityscenecolumbus.com