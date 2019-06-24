Helps us celebrate 20 years! CS20 Cocktail

× Expand John Nixon Instagram @Apple0Jack _ John Nix

CityScene Magazine is celebrating 20 years of dedicated arts and entertainment coverage throughout Columbus all month long with a custom-made cocktail courtesy of Best of the ‘Bus Winner and local favorite, Lindey’s Restaurant & Bar.

This refreshing hibiscus margarita, The CS20, is the perfect summertime drink. And from the hot pink color alone, we can’t think of a better way to kickstart our 20th anniversary. Cheers!

Can’t make it to Lindey’s? Try the CS20 at home!

1.5 oz Espolòn Reposado Tequila

1/2 oz Pierre Ferrand Dry Curaçao

1 oz hibiscus lime sour

Orange slice

Put all ingredients in a highball glass over ice. Cover with shaking tin, shake thoroughly and serve. Garnish with an orange slice.

Rocco Falleti is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at rfalleti@cityscenecolumbus.com.