Helps us celebrate 20 years! CS20 Cocktail

Celebrate 20 years of CityScene Media Group

by

CityScene Magazine is celebrating 20 years of dedicated arts and entertainment coverage throughout Columbus all month long with a custom-made cocktail courtesy of Best of the ‘Bus Winner and local favorite, Lindey’s Restaurant & Bar.

This refreshing hibiscus margarita, The CS20, is the perfect summertime drink. And from the hot pink color alone, we can’t think of a better way to kickstart our 20th anniversary. Cheers!

Can’t make it to Lindey’s? Try the CS20 at home!

  • 1.5 oz Espolòn Reposado Tequila
  • 1/2 oz Pierre Ferrand Dry Curaçao
  • 1 oz hibiscus lime sour
  • Orange slice

Put all ingredients in a highball glass over ice. Cover with shaking tin, shake thoroughly and serve. Garnish with an orange slice.

Rocco Falleti is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at rfalleti@cityscenecolumbus.com.