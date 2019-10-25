Harvest Apple Martini at Fado is the perfect fall drink

Inspired by the sights and smells of the fall season and an annual Apple Festival from her hometown, Fado bartender Amanda Johnson created a cocktail that is good to the core.

“Put your own twist on it,” Johnson says. “If you want to, add some caramel to the inside of the glass or used some spiced rum instead of vodka!”

Ingredients

1 ½ oz. Wheatley Vodka

¾ oz. Licor 43

¾ oz. Root 23 Maple Cinnamon Syrup

2 oz. Simply Apple Juice

Rocco Falleti is an editor. Feedback welcome at rfalleti@cityscenecolumbus.com