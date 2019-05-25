Del Mar SoCal brings new meaning to avocados

× Expand John Nixon John Nixon Photography

You heard it here first… Avocados aren’t just for guacamole anymore. The Tropicalia is inspired by the freshest ingredients available, while keeping up with Del Mar SoCal Kitchen’s breezy vibes and features a new twist from everyone’s favorite fruit. Yes, technically, the avocado is considered a fruit, as it meets all of the botanical criteria to be considered a berry.

“It’s bright fun and healthy, there is nothing like it,” Del Mar bartender, Sara Bace says. “It’s not necessarily a heavy drink either, but it gives you that mouth coating feel which is really nice.”

Mix it up a Notch

Prep Glass: Mixing Tin

Service Glass: Tiki Snifter

Garnish: Mint Sprig

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz. Ketel One Vodka

¾ oz. Gomme Syrup

¼ oz. Clement Liqueur D’Orange

¾ oz. Lime Juice

8 mint leaves5 Drops Saline

2 thin, ripe avocado slices

Preparation Procedures:

1) Combine all ingredients in smaller mixing tin.

2) Fill larger mixing tin to the top with ice.

3) Shake vigorously for 10 seconds.

4) Strain into chilled service glass over fresh ice.

