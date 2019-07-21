A Delectable Combination: Bourbon Maple Milkshake

John Nixon Instagram @Apple0Jack _ John Nix

Looking to satisfy your sweet tooth and mix it with a splash of night life? We have the perfect answer to your summertime cravings with Hadley’s Bar and Kitchen’s Bourbon Maple Milkshake.

This is an extremely popular beverage throughout summer and fall, bust beware… perfect boozy shake requires both time and patience!

“Pay attention to the amount of liquid you use. You don’t want to add too much but you need enough so it actually blends,” Josh Rice, general manager of Hadley’s Bar and Kitchen, says. “Have patience, it takes a while to sit on the spindle mixer or blender… It sucks to wait, but it’s worth it in the end.”

Can't make it to Hadley's Bar and Kitchen? Try their Bourbon Maple Milkshake at home!

1 1/2 oz. Jim Beam Peach

1/2 oz. Peach Schnapps

1/2 oz. maple syrup

3 Large scoops ice cream

Splash of milk

Blend and top with whip cream, maple syrup and peaches.

