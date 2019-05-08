Recipe | Mother's Day Cake Pops

Ingredients

1 box of cake mix (flavor of your choice)

eggs, oil and water (as directed by cake mix)

1 cup + 2 Tbsp. canned frosting (flavor of your choice)

1 pound candy melts

1/2 cup sprinkles

Cake pop sticks

Directions

Prepare cake mix with correct amount of oil, water and eggs as directed on the box. Bake in a 9"x13" pan according to package directions. Let cake cool, then break apart into crumble form in bowl. Stir in frosting until cake crumbs become a dough form. If dough seems dry, add more frosting. Roll cake mixture into tablespoon-sized balls and placed them on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Stick cake pop sticks in. Chill for an hour. Melt candy melts in a microwave-safe bowl, heating in 30-second increments and stirring until smooth. Dip cake pops into candy melts, tapping against the bowl to remove excess drips. Place each ball on a parchment lined sheet pan or stand up on cake pop stand. Add sprinkles and decoration, if desired.

Recipe thanks todinneratthezoo.

Cake pop tips!

You can use any kind of cake flavor for this recipe! Some of our favorites include:

Red velvet

Carrot cake

Dark chocolate

Coconut cream

Displaying your cake pops

To make sure your cake pops aren't ruined or destroyed when serving them, make sure they're in a stable display. Styrofoam core is a great method for storing cake pops, at the sticks can be poked into the material to stand up straight.

You can fit styrofoam core into any storage container you want, like a small basket or bucket, and cover the material with something else to hide it.