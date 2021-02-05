A super bowl of snacks for the Super Bowl

These recipes are a must for any at-home Super Bowl viewing party this weekend. Eat up and cheer on your favorite team!

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Recipe courtesy of delish.com

Ingredients

2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

8 oz. block cream cheese

1 cup shredded cheddar

¼ cup buffalo sauce

1 tbsp. ranch dressing

Few dashes of hot sauce

¼ cup crumbled blue cheese (optional)

Finely chopped chives

Sliced baguette and carrot and celery sticks for serving

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a large bowl, combine rotisserie chicken, cream cheese, ¾ cup cheddar, buffalo sauce, ranch and hot sauce. Transfer mixture to an ovenproof skillet or baking dish and top with remaining ¼ cup cheddar. Bake until warm and bubbly, 20 minutes. Top with blue cheese and chives before serving with bread and veggie sticks.

Sheet Pan Nachos

Recipe courtesy of damndelicious.net

Ingredients

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 lb. ground beef

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 package taco seasoning

12 ounces tortilla chips

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup kernels, frozen, canned or roasted

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

½ cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 Roma tomato, diced

¼ diced red onion

1 jalapeño, thinly sliced

2 tbsp. sour cream

2 tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Lightly oil a baking sheet or coat with nonstick spray. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add ground beef and garlic, and cook until beef has browned, about 3-5 minutes, making sure to crumble the beef as it cooks. Stir in taco seasoning. Drain excess fat. Place tortilla chips in a single layer onto the prepared baking sheet. Top with ground beef mixture, black beans, corn and cheeses. Place in oven and bake until heated through and cheeses have melted, about 5-6 minutes. Serve immediately, topped with tomato, onion, jalapeño, sour cream and cilantro.

Beermosas

Recipe courtesy of delish.com

Ingredients

4 bottles beer (Blue Moon recommended)

1 cup orange juice

Orange slices, for serving

Directions

Fill tall glass ¼ full with orange juice and top off with beer. Garnish with orange slices.

Nora McKeown is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.