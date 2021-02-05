A super bowl of snacks for the Super Bowl

These recipes are a must for any at-home Super Bowl viewing party this weekend. Eat up and cheer on your favorite team!
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Recipe courtesy of delish.com
Ingredients
- 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
- 8 oz. block cream cheese
- 1 cup shredded cheddar
- ¼ cup buffalo sauce
- 1 tbsp. ranch dressing
- Few dashes of hot sauce
- ¼ cup crumbled blue cheese (optional)
- Finely chopped chives
- Sliced baguette and carrot and celery sticks for serving
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a large bowl, combine rotisserie chicken, cream cheese, ¾ cup cheddar, buffalo sauce, ranch and hot sauce.
- Transfer mixture to an ovenproof skillet or baking dish and top with remaining ¼ cup cheddar. Bake until warm and bubbly, 20 minutes.
- Top with blue cheese and chives before serving with bread and veggie sticks.
Sheet Pan Nachos
Recipe courtesy of damndelicious.net
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp. olive oil
- 1 lb. ground beef
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 package taco seasoning
- 12 ounces tortilla chips
- 1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 cup kernels, frozen, canned or roasted
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- ½ cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- 1 Roma tomato, diced
- ¼ diced red onion
- 1 jalapeño, thinly sliced
- 2 tbsp. sour cream
- 2 tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro leaves
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Lightly oil a baking sheet or coat with nonstick spray.
- Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add ground beef and garlic, and cook until beef has browned, about 3-5 minutes, making sure to crumble the beef as it cooks. Stir in taco seasoning. Drain excess fat.
- Place tortilla chips in a single layer onto the prepared baking sheet. Top with ground beef mixture, black beans, corn and cheeses.
- Place in oven and bake until heated through and cheeses have melted, about 5-6 minutes.
- Serve immediately, topped with tomato, onion, jalapeño, sour cream and cilantro.
Beermosas
Recipe courtesy of delish.com
Ingredients
- 4 bottles beer (Blue Moon recommended)
- 1 cup orange juice
- Orange slices, for serving
Directions
- Fill tall glass ¼ full with orange juice and top off with beer.
- Garnish with orange slices.
Nora McKeown is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.