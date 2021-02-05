A super bowl of snacks for the Super Bowl

Get your snack on this weekend with three unique recipes

These recipes are a must for any at-home Super Bowl viewing party this weekend. Eat up and cheer on your favorite team!

Buffalo Chicken Dip 

Recipe courtesy of delish.com

Ingredients

  • 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
  • 8 oz. block cream cheese
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar
  • ¼ cup buffalo sauce
  • 1 tbsp. ranch dressing 
  • Few dashes of hot sauce
  • ¼ cup crumbled blue cheese (optional)
  • Finely chopped chives
  • Sliced baguette and carrot and celery sticks for serving

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a large bowl, combine rotisserie chicken, cream cheese, ¾ cup cheddar, buffalo sauce, ranch and hot sauce.
  2. Transfer mixture to an ovenproof skillet or baking dish and top with remaining ¼ cup cheddar. Bake until warm and bubbly, 20 minutes.
  3. Top with blue cheese and chives before serving with bread and veggie sticks.

Sheet Pan Nachos

Recipe courtesy of damndelicious.net

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 lb. ground beef
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced 
  • 1 package taco seasoning 
  • 12 ounces tortilla chips
  • 1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 cup kernels, frozen, canned or roasted
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • ½ cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  • 1 Roma tomato, diced 
  • ¼ diced red onion
  • 1 jalapeño, thinly sliced
  • 2 tbsp. sour cream
  • 2 tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Lightly oil a baking sheet or coat with nonstick spray.
  2. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add ground beef and garlic, and cook until beef has browned, about 3-5 minutes, making sure to crumble the beef as it cooks. Stir in taco seasoning. Drain excess fat.
  3. Place tortilla chips in a single layer onto the prepared baking sheet. Top with ground beef mixture, black beans, corn and cheeses.
  4. Place in oven and bake until heated through and cheeses have melted, about 5-6 minutes.
  5. Serve immediately, topped with tomato, onion, jalapeño, sour cream and cilantro. 

Beermosas

Recipe courtesy of delish.com

Ingredients

  • 4 bottles beer (Blue Moon recommended)
  • 1 cup orange juice
  • Orange slices, for serving

Directions

  1. Fill tall glass ¼ full with orange juice and top off with beer.
  2. Garnish with orange slices.

Nora McKeown is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.