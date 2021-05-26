RECIPE | National Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day

Enjoy a freshly baked strawberry rhubarb pie this summer in honor of National Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day on June 9.

Fun facts about rhubarb:

Did you know rhubarb is considered a vegetable?

The redder the stalk, the sweeter the taste.

Rhubarb has antioxidants with anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-cancer properties!

Crumbly Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

Photo courtesy of Mel's Kitchen

Ingredients

Single crust pie dough

Filling:

2 3/4 to 3 cups sliced rhubarb about 1/4-inch thick (about 5-6 medium stalks or 12-16 oz.)

2 cups sliced strawberries (about 12 oz.)

2/3 cup (5 oz.) granulated sugar

3 tbsp. cornstarch

Streusel topping:

1 cup (5 oz.) all-purpose flour1/2 cup (3.75 oz) brown sugar

1/2 cup (4 oz., 8 tablespoons) cold butter, cut into tablespoon-size pieces

Instructions

In a large bowl, combine the rhubarb, strawberries, sugar and cornstarch. Mix well. The mixture will start to turn thick and syrupy as it is stirred. Roll out the pie crust and place in a 9-inch pie plate, trimming and fluting the edges. Pour the strawberry/rhubarb mixture evenly in the crust. In a small bowl, combine the flour and brown sugar. Add the butter, and using a pastry cutter or two

knives, cut in the butter to the flour/sugar mixture until it has the consistency of coarse crumbs. Sprinkle the streusel topping evenly over the top of the pie (but not covering the edges of the pie crust). Place the pie on a rimmed baking sheet (in case any of the filling bubbles out), and bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 50-55 minutes, until the streusel is golden and the filling is bubbling and hot. Cover the pie crust edges halfway with foil or a pie crust shield to prevent over-browning, if needed.

Let the pie cool completely before cutting (the filling will thicken as it cools). Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or sweetened, whipped cream, if desired!

We recommend Johnson's Real Ice Cream creamy cinnamon flavor!

Recipe courtesy of Mel’s Kitchen Cafe.

Helen Widman is a social media coordinator and editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.