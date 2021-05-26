RECIPE | National Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day

Enjoy a freshly baked strawberry rhubarb pie this summer in honor of National Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day on June 9.
Fun facts about rhubarb:
Did you know rhubarb is considered a vegetable?
The redder the stalk, the sweeter the taste.
Rhubarb has antioxidants with anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-cancer properties!
Crumbly Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
Photo courtesy of Mel's Kitchen
Ingredients
- Single crust pie dough
Filling:
- 2 3/4 to 3 cups sliced rhubarb about 1/4-inch thick (about 5-6 medium stalks or 12-16 oz.)
- 2 cups sliced strawberries (about 12 oz.)
- 2/3 cup (5 oz.) granulated sugar
- 3 tbsp. cornstarch
Streusel topping:
- 1 cup (5 oz.) all-purpose flour1/2 cup (3.75 oz) brown sugar
- 1/2 cup (4 oz., 8 tablespoons) cold butter, cut into tablespoon-size pieces
Instructions
- In a large bowl, combine the rhubarb, strawberries, sugar and cornstarch. Mix well. The mixture will start to turn thick and syrupy as it is stirred.
- Roll out the pie crust and place in a 9-inch pie plate, trimming and fluting the edges.
- Pour the strawberry/rhubarb mixture evenly in the crust.
- In a small bowl, combine the flour and brown sugar.
- Add the butter, and using a pastry cutter or two
- knives, cut in the butter to the flour/sugar mixture until it has the consistency of coarse crumbs.
- Sprinkle the streusel topping evenly over the top of the pie (but not covering the edges of the pie crust).
- Place the pie on a rimmed baking sheet (in case any of the filling bubbles out), and bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 50-55 minutes, until the streusel is golden and the filling is bubbling and hot. Cover the pie crust edges halfway with foil or a pie crust shield to prevent over-browning, if needed.
- Let the pie cool completely before cutting (the filling will thicken as it cools). Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or sweetened, whipped cream, if desired!
We recommend Johnson's Real Ice Cream creamy cinnamon flavor!
Recipe courtesy of Mel’s Kitchen Cafe.
Helen Widman is a social media coordinator and editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.