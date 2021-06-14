Cup o' joe on the go

Looking for something refreshing to quench that hot summer thirst? Coffee lovers, mix up your usual coffee run, and instead, try mobile coffee. Yes, mobile. Coffee trucks are parked all over Columbus and constantly moving around to serve everyone flavorful and fun beverages. Keep an eye out for some of these caffeine caravans.

The Galaxy Coffee

The Galaxy Coffee is Columbus’ first queer-owned coffee truck. Started in May 2021, this worker-owned business is committed to building community. Instead of tips, The Galaxy Coffee asks customers to “pay it forward” by donating to its community jar, which is available for customers to use when needed. The truck’s menu includes a variety of coffee and tea drinks as well as frozen drinks. Vegan and gluten free food options are also available.

Chicken and Tea

More of a bubble tea fan? Then, Chicken and Tea is for you. This food truck serves authentic Taiwanese style food, such as giant chicken cutlets, fried tofu and Asian buns. The truck offers three styles of tea: milk tea, tea latte and lemon iced tea. Add your choice of bubbles, lychee jelly, pudding red bean or mung bean for a refreshing summer treat.

The Columbus Coffee Co.

The Columbus Coffee Co. serves high-quality, locally roasted beans and shaved ice on wheels. In addition to coffee and espresso drinks, the menu features kid friendly beverage options, such as the frozen hot chocolate chip. The Columbus Coffee Co. is a perfect addition to any private summer event. Check out it’s awesome coffee-catering packages online.

Café de Cart

Café de Cart is a drive-through and walk-up coffee truck located at The Food Truck Depot in Delaware, serving drip and specialty coffees. Grab coffee for the whole office with Café de Cart’s coffee business package or try one of its summer specials, such as an iced coconut strawberry latte or an iced French raspberry late.

Winston’s Coffee and Waffles

Eat waffles any time of day at Winston’s Coffee and Waffles. This food truck offers two styles of waffles: common style malted waffles and a sweet crown style, made with caramelized pearl sugar. Winston’s menu is mouth-watering with its sweet and savory waffle toppings, such as Nutella or buffalo chicken and bleu cheese. Pair your waffle with one of Winston’s specialty coffee drinks.

To find your next mobile cup of coffee visit www.streetfoodfinder.com.

Ellie Roberto is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.