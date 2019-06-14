Two new Pickerington shops | Rolled ice cream and coffee

After eight months away from home due to college, I missed so many changes that came to Pickerington in the fall, winter and spring. What really caught my eyes are the new activities and eateries that popped up, bringing some fun and yum to Picktown that I may miss once the new semester starts.

Thai Rolled Ice Cream at Judge’s Choice Rollup Ice Cream

The final product is more than tasty, it's beautiful.

Roll up to Judge’s Choice Rollup Ice Cream to try out Picktown’s version of Thai rolled ice cream. Located in the Sherman Center on Hill Road North, this red and white colored shop offers more than 15 creative and classic ice cream dishes, including a make-your-own option. Not to mention the sweet shop features monthly specials – this month includes mango tango, piña colada and chocolate lava.

Visitors step through the door to the tune of furious tapping as the worker's mold and roll other customers’ ice cream on freezing stainless-steel plates. After you look over the menu and gawk at the great prices, that’s when the fun begins! Once you hear your order called, follow your ice cream roller to their station and watch them chop, smooth and roll your ice cream right before your eyes. Little kids can watch too – there are step stools placed right in front of each station just for them.

After your ice cream is made and dressed up with tons of delicious toppings, you can sit inside and catch owner Manmohan Judge for an interesting conversation or enjoy the warm summer weather in its outside seating area.

Oh, and did I mention that some of their reusable spoons change color while you eat? When I took my 10 and 12-year-old nieces there a few nights ago, they lost their minds. They loved them so much that they cleaned their utensil off and took it home.

I recommend the s’more special for the people who, like me, love the classic chocolate, marshmallow and graham cracker combo – and need a giant toasted marshmallow in their life.

To find out more about Judge’s Choice Rollup Ice Cream, visit www.jcrolledicecream.com.

Olde Pickerington’s Newest Coffeehouse

Visit Porter’s Coffee House and Bakery further up the road in Olde Pickerington for a taste of our little village’s charm. Decorated in a rustic farmhouse style to boot, the West Church Street spot is open Tuesday-Friday from 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., brewing up delicious hot, iced, frozen and specialty drinks.

Head through the front door and walk into the beautifully decorated seating areas with comfortable padded chairs, unfinished wooden tables, multi-colored metal seats and the hanging light adorned counter in the back. With plenty of drinks to choose from (and a few secret menu items, too), there is something for everyone at Porter’s.

Have a sweet tooth? Try a few of owner Crystal Alward’s amazing homemade baked goods ranging from mini cheesecakes, massive cookies and tasty cakes. If you’re not into sugar, that’s not a problem. Porter’s also sells sandwiches and fruit smoothies perfect for health-conscious guests.

After you receive your drink and side, you can pick up some napkins and doctor up your beverages at the table across from the pick-up counter. Settle down in front or grab a seat at the glossy wooden bar to the side. If it’s a nice day, you may find the clear garage door open for guests to catch a cool breeze.

This coffee house likes to keep things sustainable and eco-friendly, too, serving guests on shiny, white plates and providing compost coffee grounds to those who want them.

Because I like to keep things simple (and can’t stand the taste of coffee – I know), I tried the shop’s hot chocolate and a chocolate chip cookie, which I couldn’t recommend more. For the daredevils among us, Porter’s has more adventurous, flavor-filled snacks like compost cookies and bacon-cheddar scones.

To learn more about Porter’s and see some stunning photos of the food and drinks for sale, visit www.facebook.com/porterscoffeehouseandbakery.

Tatyana Tandanpolie is a contributing writer.