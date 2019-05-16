Shake Shack is coming to Columbus

× Expand Photos courtesy of Shake Shack

What started out as a hot dog cart inside Madison Square Park in 2001, is now an internationally-known American fast-casual dining experience. From one New York City location to now 249 and growing, Shake Shake is one of the fastest-growing food chains.

The newest home to the famous Shack Attack burger will be right here in Columbus, Ohio. May 19th, its doors will open at 11 a.m. at Easton Town Center - 4005 The Strand West, space 430.

The Easton Town Center Shack will be offering special frozen custard concoctions made for the Columbus resident. Easton Bound is a vanilla custard with salted caramel sauce, banana and Fox in the Snow pecan sticky buns. The Shack Attack will have a Columbus spin, as it will be made with chocolate custard, fudge sauce, chocolate truffle cookie dough and Mast Brothers chocolate chunks.

You can also enjoy the same local brews you love with favorites like Kindred Brewing, Lager Heads, Royal Docks Brewing Co. and Platform Beer Co.

The first 100 people in line when doors open on May 19 will win free Shake Shack swag!

About Shake Shack

The Shack's burgers are made with 100 percent natural Angus beef. The founders held fast to "Stand For Something Good," a mission that's been rooted in their all-natural ingredients. The menu boasts of natural meat, vegetarian fed, humanely raised and source verified. The Shack prides itself on never using hormones or antibiotics.

Some Shack Staples

Pie Oh My

Vanilla custard, marshmallow fluff and pieces of Fox in the Snow seasonal pie.

Shack-cago Dog

Beef hot dog with Rick's Picks Shack relish, onion, cucumber, pickle, tomato, pepper, celery salt and mustard.

'Shroom Burger

Crsip-fried portobello mushroom filled with melted muenster and cheddar cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato and ShackSauce.

Shake Shack’s mission is to Stand for Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment.

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.