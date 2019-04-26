Recipe | Homemade Soft Pretzels

National Pretzel Day

Homemade Hot Soft Pretzels

Ingredients

1 and 1/2 cups warm water

1 packet active, dry or instant yeast

1 tsp. salt

1 tbsp. brown sugar

1 tbsp. unsalted butter, melted

3 and 3/4 cups flour

Sprinkle of sea salt

Ingredients for Baking Soda Bath

(This gives the soft pretzel it's classic flavor)

1/2 cup baking soda

9 cups water

Instructions

Whisk yeast into warm water and let it sit for 1 minute. Whisk in salt, brown sugar and melted butter. Slowly add 3 cups of flour, 1 cup at a time. Mix until dough is thick. Add rest of flour. Put dough onto a floured surface. Knead for 3 minutes into ball shape. Cover lightly with a towel and let it sit for 10 minutes. Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Cut dough into sections and roll into a 20-22 inch rope. Take the ends and draw them together so it forms a circle. Twist the ends, then bring them towards yourself and press them down into a pretzel shape. Boil water and baking soda. Drop 1-2 pretzels in for 20-30 seconds. Place pretzels onto baking sheet and sprinkle with sea salt. Bake for 12-15 minutes.

Optional (Just kidding - it's mandatory) Dipping Cheese

Ingredients

1 tbsp. unsalted butter

2 tbsp. flour

1 cup milk

8 oz. extra sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

Sprinkle of salt

Instructions

Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat and whisk in flour - cook for 30 seconds.

Slowly whisk in milk until no lumps remain.

Stirring constantly, bring milk to a simmer until it thickens.

Add salt and serve warm.

Looking for pretzels in Columbus?

Brezel is a hand-rolled artisan pretzel shop in the North Market. Their pretzels go beyond just the classic shape and flavor, coming in 50 different styles and assortments.

Of course, there's classic, which everyone enjoys with a good beer cheese and pop. But Bretzel also offers flavors like rosemary, garlic & olive oill; pesto; dark chocolate & sea salt; coconut almond; and chipotle cheddar - just to name a few.

Take a trip or order online here!

Pretzel recipe thanks to Sally'sbakingaddiction

Pretzel cheese recipe thanks to SmellsLikeHome