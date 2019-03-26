New Short North country bar opens in April

You can call it a good time, a strong bourbon cocktail or thick, smoked barbecue, but don’t you dare call it “honky-tonk.”

Brian Swanson is eager to unveil Short North’s newest addition, Bristol Republic, on April 11.

The 5,000 square-foot bar will take place of the old Basil location but has been gutted out and given an entirely new look. The space will soon be full of live country music and the three B’s – barbecue, bourbon and beer!

“What’s more midwestern than that?” Swanson says laughing.

As the owner of the popular dining location, Bodega, Swanson has been in the Short North area a long time and noticed a lack of country within the lively streets of bars and restaurants.

“There’s a huge void in Columbus,” he says. “WCLO-FM is the most listened to country radio station in the country, so that’s saying a lot!”

The menu is barbecue heavy and the bar collaborated with Smoked on High for delicious recipes and smoking techniques. The meat will be smoked in-house using their top-quality ingredients and flavors.

Swanson also worked with Watershed Distillery for a personal label of Watershed bourbon, which is going to pair perfectly with the barbecue. The menu will have a collection of handcrafted cocktails with enough variety to please the avid bourbon lover and someone who is just testing out the waters.

If barbecue and bourbon already don’t put some bounce in your boots, Bristol Republic is set to have an exciting live music scene. National acts are scheduled to come from all over, including Austin, Nashville, St. Louis, Chicago and more.

“When a lot of people think country, they think honky-tonk and line dancing,” Swanson says. “There’s other types of country. Country music has crossed over into other genres so that you can enjoy it without being slow and honky – it can be a lot of fun.”

That’s exactly the atmosphere Bristol Republic aims to provide. Check out Short North's newest country scene on April 11.

Live music schedule

Thursdays: 9pm – midnight

Fridays: 10pm – 3pm

Saturdays: brunch from noon – 3pm

Saturdays: 10pm – 1pm

Sundays: brunch 11am – 3pm

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.