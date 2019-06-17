National Eat Your Vegetables Day | Where to eat in Columbus

TIME Magazine reports that 90 percent of Americans don't eat enough vegetables.

90 percent!

The most recent Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends the average adult should eat around 2-3 heaping cups of vegetables a day. If you're struggling to think of the last time you even thought about something green, then today is for you. Get in all your vitamins and minerals by heading over to one of these restaurants in Columbus, known for creating delicious vegetable dishes.

Brassica

It's in the NAME! A brassica is a vegetable species that includes turnips, Brussel sprouts, broccoli, cauliflower, collard greens and more. Brassica prepares its dishes with vibrant pops of color using whole, natural foods.

Brassica type vegetables provide high amounts of vitamin C, vitamin K, manganese, and soluble fiber - some experts say these vegetables even have cancer-fighting properties.

Stop by to grab a bowl of nourishment and lots of color.

CoreLife Eatery

If you haven't been living under a rock, you've probably heard the buzz about the new CoreLife Eatery restaraunt. The fast-casual dining option is a firm believer that the food you eat creates the energy you give - so this food packs a powerful punch of nutrition.

With green, grain and broth bowls, there's a meal for every mood and craving. One popular item we recommend: the Sriracha Ginger Roasted Tofu greens bowl. You're sure to get enough veggies with baby spinach, shredded kale, roasted organic tofu, spicy broccoli, carrots, ginger, and sprouts.

Balboa

The recently reopened and revamped Mexican-inspired restaraunt, Balboa, is known for incorporating a colorful array of - you guessed it - vegetables in their dishes. Veggie Rajas Tacos will have you experiencing zucchini, squash, mushrooms and onions in a way you never have before.

Pro tip: make sure you visit for lunch too - you won't regret it!

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.