National Creative Ice Cream Flavor Day

Here's the scoop on what's NEW in ice cream

I scream, you scream, we all scream for the most creative ice cream flavors in Columbus!

Check out what you NEED to try below!

Jeni's

Jeni's X GOLF le FLEUR - a collaboration between Tyler the Creator and Jeni.

- A cool and warm ivory green mint with white chocolate

Johnson's 

Blueberry pie

- Vanilla ice cream with blueberry swirl and graham cracker pieces

Simply Rolled

Cotton Candy Burrito

- Cotton candy ice-cream with sprinkles, marshmallow sauce, fruity pebbles, & more marshmallows, all rolled into a burrito made of cotton candy!

Cream & Sugar

Kitty Kitty Bang Bang 

- Irresistibly smooth cheesecake ice cream mixed with a sweet raspberry ripple, Oreo cookies and soft chocolate chunks.

Whit's Frozen Custard

Buckeye Madness

- Reese's Cups, chocolate syrup and peanut butter

Dari Point

Papa Smurf

- Blue ice cream, whipped cream beard and cherry red topped hat.

Honorable (non-Columbus) mentions

Halo Top

Pancakes & Waffles

- Vanilla ice cream with syrup swirl and baked pancake and waffle bits.

Ben & Jerry's

Clusterfluff

- Peanut butter ice cream with caramel cluster bits, marshmallow swirls and peanut buttery swirls.