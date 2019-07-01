National Creative Ice Cream Flavor Day

I scream, you scream, we all scream for the most creative ice cream flavors in Columbus!
Check out what you NEED to try below!
Jeni's
Jeni's X GOLF le FLEUR - a collaboration between Tyler the Creator and Jeni.
- A cool and warm ivory green mint with white chocolate
Johnson's
Blueberry pie
- Vanilla ice cream with blueberry swirl and graham cracker pieces
Photos courtesy of Simply Rolled
Simply Rolled
Cotton Candy Burrito
- Cotton candy ice-cream with sprinkles, marshmallow sauce, fruity pebbles, & more marshmallows, all rolled into a burrito made of cotton candy!
Cream & Sugar
Kitty Kitty Bang Bang
- Irresistibly smooth cheesecake ice cream mixed with a sweet raspberry ripple, Oreo cookies and soft chocolate chunks.
Whit's Frozen Custard
Buckeye Madness
- Reese's Cups, chocolate syrup and peanut butter
Dari Point
Papa Smurf
- Blue ice cream, whipped cream beard and cherry red topped hat.
Honorable (non-Columbus) mentions
Halo Top
Photo courtest of Snack Gator
Pancakes & Waffles
- Vanilla ice cream with syrup swirl and baked pancake and waffle bits.
Ben & Jerry's
Clusterfluff
- Peanut butter ice cream with caramel cluster bits, marshmallow swirls and peanut buttery swirls.